DeForest edges Reedsburg in prep boys basketball

But DeForest sealed the victory when Max Weisbrod made two free throws with 8.8 seconds to play and Bonds added two more free throws with 1 second left after Fuhrmann missed a 3-point shot.

Coupled with Waunakee’s loss at Mount Horeb, DeForest pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the Badger North with Waunakee and Reedsburg.

After halftime, Magli made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 27 and scored on a putback that gave the Norskies a 31-29 lead.

“That’s what he does — he gets out and runs, he knocked down that 3 and he attacked the hoop,” Craig Weisbrod said about Magli. “That’s what we are looking for.”

Baskets by senior center Colby Hartig, off an assist from Schroeder, and Max Weisbrod closed an 11-2 run after halftime, boosting DeForest’s lead to 35-29.

“I just think offensively we left a lot out there in the first half,” Craig Weisbrod said. “We shouldn’t be a team scoring 24 points. Reedsburg played good defense, but I thought we missed a lot of opportunities. We just talked about attacking and moving the ball. We would like to be a team that gets out and runs, and I think some of that is starting to evolve.”

