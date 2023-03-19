Hartland Arrowhead boys basketball coach Craig Haase marveled at the accomplishment.

He understood the degree of difficulty.

Top-seeded De Pere had used an intense defensive effort and pulled away from his team in the second half for a 69-49 victory in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Redbirds finished the season 30-0, becoming the most recent undefeated champion since Appleton Xavier (28-0) won the Division 3 state title in 2017.

De Pere also became the first 30-0 champion and have the most victories as a champion (Neenah was 29-1 as the Division 1 champion last year).

“I have the utmost respect for anybody that gets to state,” said Haase, whose team finished a program-best record of 27-3. “I know how difficult that is. To go all the way and never lose, that’s a credit to them. I think it’s their defense. Don’t get me wrong, you can’t follow them because they don’t miss free throws. … Their ability to not turn the ball over and to play phenomenal defense, that’s a good brand of basketball.”

De Pere navigated through an entire season — completing it without a blemish.

De Pere senior guard John Kinziger, an Illinois State commit and the co-recipient of the Mr. Basketball Award with Pewaukee senior Milan Momcilovic, had a game-high 24 points. Sophomore guard Zach Kinziger, younger brother of John Kinziger, added 19 points and 6-foot-8 junior forward Will Hornseth had 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

“(It was) an incredible job by these two guys (John Kinziger and Zach Kinziger) and the rest of our team dealing with that pressure,” De Pere coach Brian Winchester said. “It’s challenging. You feel it whether you want to admit to it or not. You feel it.

"I certainly felt it a little bit coming into this game. Not so much like, `Hey, we have to go 30-0. But we want to win a state championship.’ I think any coach that says you don’t feel that a little bit has got to be lying because I know I felt it today. … But these guys responded.”

De Pere made its seventh state appearance and most recent since a runner-up finish in 2011. It was De Pere’s second state title; the Redbirds claimed the Class B championship in 1934.

“You feel that pressure,” the 6-foot John Kinziger said. “The only way not to feel that pressure is taking it game by game. This whole year we wanted to stay in the present, we wanted to go off one game at a time, and that’s how we got to 30-0.”

De Pere, which led 22-20 at halftime, outscored Arrowhead 47-29 in the second half. The Redbirds were 14 of 20 from the field (70%) and made 17 of 22 free throws during the second half.

“We, obviously, were trying to chase perfection from the start of the season,” 6-2 Zach Kinziger said. “But to accomplish 30-0 is something special.”

De Pere only had six turnovers in the game and it held Arrowhead to 36.4% shooting from the floor. Senior guard Mac Wrecke, a UW-Green Bay commit, led the Warhawks with 18 points and junior guard Bennett Basich added 11 points.

“Our defense is so incredible at how they get after it,” Winchester said.

Haase knew his team had little margin for error Saturday night.

Not against an undefeated team.

“De Pere, obviously, is an outstanding team,” Haase said prior to the title game. “We know we are going to have to play an A-plus game. I hope we make them play an A-plus game. And if that happens, we will see what happens.

“They are extremely long, extremely physical and extremely well-coached. We are going to have to execute and take care of the ball. If we take care of the ball and get good looks, we have plenty of guys who can score. Defense is going to be the name of the game — on both teams.”

After Saturday’s game, he was asked to assess his team’s performance, reflecting on his comment from the previous day.

“A-plus, first half, maybe A-minus because we were down two,” Haase said. “The second half not so much. These kids have given a tremendous effort. I have known Mac since the day he was born — literally. The best record in school history and getting to do it with a guy that I’ve known since the day he was born, that’s magical stuff. That’s stuff you can’t make up.”

But Haase said De Pere’s defense “won out.”

The Redbirds are relentless about staying in their defensive stances, he said.

“They are really good making sure you can’t get by them,” he said.

Plus, De Pere had John Kinziger to lead the way.

“There is a reason Johnny is Mr. Basketball,” Wrecke said. “He played very well.”

