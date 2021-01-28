Cuba City longtime boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue earns national honor

Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue and Brookfield East girls swimming and diving coach Michael Rose were named 2020 national coaches of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
They were two of 23 high school coaches from across the country who were selected, according to a WIAA release.
Five other Wisconsin coaches were recognized as Section 4 coaches of the year, including Brett Ogorzalek of McFarland for boys soccer, Tim Moore of Oshkosh Lourdes for girls cross country, Matt Cranston of River Falls for girls hockey, Dave Lindow of East Troy for boys tennis and Matt Verbeten of Wrightstown for wrestling.
Petitgoue, in his 50th year as coach at Cuba City, led the Cubans to a 25-0 record in 2019-20 before the WIAA tournament series was called off to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Entering this year, he has led Cuba City to three state championships -- in 1981, 1991 and 1998. After the 2019-20 season, he had compiled a 963-256 record – making him the winningest Wisconsin high school basketball coach in history.
Petitgoue taught for 38 years at Cuba City and served as athletic director from 1997-2005. He also has served as executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for 25 years.
Rose has served as Brookfield East’s girls varsity head coach since 1985. He served the dual role as boys head coach from 1983 to 1997.
He led the boys program to a WIAA Division 2 title in 1996, and has won back-to-back state titles with the girls program in 2019 and 2020.
According to the release, Rose has guided the development of four state girls relay champions and five state individual girls champions that have amassed 23 titles and 13 boys state individual titles and four championship relays.
He has coached 44 individuals and 11 relays to All-American status throughout his coaching career. He has coached seven individuals that have qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Awards he’s received include Wisconsin Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors with his boys teams in 1991 and 1992 and with the girls in 2020. He also was selected as the Impact Award recipient at Brookfield East High School in 2015.
He was president of the WISCA from 1990-95 and treasurer from 1986-89. He also is a member of the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association and the National Council of Mathematics Teachers.
The NFHS has recognized coaches through an awards program since 1982.
Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award. This year’s awards recognize coaches for the 2019-20 school year. The selections are based on a coach’s record, membership in and affiliation with coaching and other professional organizations, involvement with other school and community activities and programs, and coaching philosophy, according to the release.