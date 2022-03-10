Columbus takes control in second half, defeats Madison Edgewood in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal

MONONA — Once the Columbus boys basketball team found its rhythm, the second-seeded Cardinals couldn’t be stopped in their WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

Senior forward Mason Carthew scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to pace Columbus in its 56-45 victory against Madison Edgewood on Thursday.

The win was the 10th straight for the Cardinals (21-4), who are scheduled to play top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday in the sectional final, with the winner clinching a state tournament berth.

The fourth-seeded Crusaders never trailed in the first half. Junior guard Teo Jimenez drilled a 3-pointer from the right baseline to give Edgewood a 14-6 lead with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the opening half.

But the Crusaders’ offensive woes — with a drought that lasted 4:22 midway through the half — allowed the Cardinals to inch closer.

Senior forward Jack Fritz scored layups on back-to-back possessions to keep Columbus within striking distance. Fritz’s bucket with 2:59 left trimmed Edgewood’s lead to 21-19.

That two-point Edgewood advantage lasted the final minutes of the half as turnovers, missed baskets and empty possessions plagued both teams.

The Cardinals used a 14-4 run at the start of the second half to take control. Carthew hit a banked 3-pointer to give Columbus its first lead of the game at 22-21.

Columbus junior Nolan Stauffacher scored seven points during that run, including a 3-pointer that put the Cardinals out front at 33-23 with 13:57 remaining.

Stauffacher, a 6-foot-3 forward, scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

Edgewood coach Chris Zwettler, who has led the boys team for 33 years, said Columbus’ swing offense made a difference.

“They tend to do that to teams — that pattern — they run that swing and they become very patient out of it,” Zwettler said. ”I think that ends up getting the other team standing. That’s happened to us with some other schools that like to slow it down a little.”

Edgewood (16-11), which had won 13 of 14 games entering Thursday’s semifinal, had its four-game winning streak snapped.

“I just felt like we were on our heels too much on offense,” Zwettler said “We were standing, and I don’t think it was anything they were doing, I think it was just us. We were standing instead of being aggressive. Attack was the word of the week and I don’t think we attacked aggressively.”

Jimenez and senior forward Will Schenk scored nine points each for Edgewood.

Carthew said that the Columbus seniors realized their season would be over in 18 minutes if the Cardinals didn’t regroup. Fritz and Carthew are senior starters, while Oliver Cucinotta, Brady Schroeder and Porter Taylor play reserve roles.

“For us seniors, there are five of us, that could be our last half of basketball ever,” Carthew said. “It was all about effort and we didn’t want to be done.”

Columbus coach Ben Schambow, in his 13th season leading the program, said feeding the ball into the post made an impact in the second half.

Schambow credited Zwettler’s game plan in having the Crusaders limit Columbus’ perimeter attempts, in addition to not allowing the Cardinals to turn the ball from side to side.

“When we stopped trying to force the ball side to side, we got the ball inside and were able to put points on the board,” Schambow said.

“We’re kind of a team of runs. Traditionally, throughout this year, we’ve taken our time to get warmed up a little bit. It was more adjustment on our side in trying to get the momentum back.”

The Cardinals reached the sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

Columbus faces a Lake Country Lutheran team that posted a runner-up performance in the 2021 WIAA Division 3 state tournament. The Lightning finished the regular season as the second-ranked team Division 3 in the WisSports.net poll.

“We’ve got to bottle up the second half and keep it going against the next opponent,” Schambow said.

“Lake Country Lutheran is one of the best teams in the state. We’ve got guys who believe and guys who buy in and when you have that, you never know what will happen.”