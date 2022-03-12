Columbus boys basketball edged by Lake Country Lutheran in sectional final

BEAVER DAM — The future appears bright for Columbus boys basketball, but the disappointment of a WIAA Division 3 sectional final setback will likely linger for some time.

Senior guard Luke Haertle scored a game-high 23 points to pace top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran to a 61-56 victory over fourth-seeded Columbus on Saturday.

The Lightning will make a return trip to the state tournament after finishing as the runner-up to Racine St. Catherine's in 2021.

Haertle, who will be a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin this fall, scored 13 second-half points.

The setback snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Cardinals (21-5), whose sectional final appearance was the best postseason result in program history.

Columbus junior guard Aaron Uttrech scored 20 points and senior forward Mason Carthew had 15 in a game that had eight ties and multiple lead changes.

Uttrech’s 3-pointer evened the score at 22 with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the first half. Senior forward Brady Schroeder hit a layup with with 1:01 to go in the first half to give the Cardinals their first lead at 24-23, but Lightning senior guard Carter Liebham made a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining for a 26-24 halftime lead.

Columbus claimed a 34-31 lead at 14:16 of the second half on a jumper from Jack Fritz but the Lightning stayed close.

Uttrech drained back-to-back 3-pointers as Columbus tied and regained the lead. The 6-footer’s 3-pointer from the right wing put the Cardinals out front 43-41 with 9:19 to go.

The Cardinals’ offense sputtered after Carthew’s jumper at the 8:29 mark gave Columbus a 46-43 lead.

LCL senior guard Noah Howard capped a 9-0 run on a layup with 6:21 left that gave the Lighting their biggest lead at 52-46 while the Cardinals failed to score a point during a 3:36 stretch.

Cardinals coach Ben Schambow said the Lightning wouldn’t go away.

“We’re a team of momentum and when we get things going, we’re pretty good,” Schambow said. “Aaron is a playmaker, he thrives on confidence and he was able to knock down some shots.

“Every time we did something well, Lake Country answered it. That’s what you expect from one of the best teams in the state, with one of the best players in the state.”

Columbus pulled within two points twice with less than 4:12 left — on 3-pointers by Schroeder and sophomore guard Colton Brunell — but the Lightning pulled away at the free throw line, shooting 12-for-15, including 10 second-half free throws.

Columbus coach Ben Schambow said Haertle’s abilty to find space, create contact and get to the line in the second was an effective strategy.

“They got the ball where it needed to be, and it needed to be in Haertle’s hands,” Schambow said.

The Lightning were 23 of 31 from the line overall. The Cardinals were 5 of 7.

Lightning coach Mark Newman said the Cardinals were one of the best his team has played in the last two years.

Lake Country Lutheran was ranked second in Division 3 in both the final Associated Press regular-season poll and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

“I’m really impressed with Columbus as a program — good players, good kids and a great coach,” said Newman, whose team beat Columbus in a 2021 regional final game.

“Uttrech was really good. I actually appreciate these (Columbus) guys. We had to earn it, and it’s nice to win a game against a team that we have deep respect for.”

The Cardinals lose five seniors, including starters Carthew and Schroeder. The backcourt returns with Uttrech and junior point guard Nathan Cotter. Uttrech averaged a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

Nolan Staffacher, 6-3 junior forward, also will be expected to make an impact. The starter scored 11 second-half points in the sectional semifinal win against Madison Edgewood.

“Nathan Cotter is kind of a Swiss Army knife for the team," Schambow said. "He does everything — he rebounds, he’s an assist guy and he distributes. He doesn’t care what he gets in the box score.

“We’ve got an athletic piece in Nolan. We’re going to have some gaps to fill, especially with regard to our depth, but I’m really excited for next season.”