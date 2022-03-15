Close-knit Marshall boys basketball team savors program's first state trip in 10 years

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys basketball team has grown up together.

That bond, as friends and teammates, has become stronger throughout the years.

“We’ve known each other our whole lives,” 6-foot-5 forward Reid Truschinski said. “We are really close and we all believe in each other. And, really, that’s all it takes.”

That trust, tenacious defense and timely 3-point shooting have carried the third-seeded Cardinals (22-6) all the way to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals against second-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center.

“It’s pretty special,” said point guard Craig Ward, one of nine seniors on a roster that totals 14 players. “We grew up together. Now we are going to state together. You can’t experience that anywhere else.”

The state trip will be the sixth overall for Marshall and first since 2012.

“It’s exciting to be back,” coach Dan Denniston said.

Marshall brought home a title when the Cardinals won the Division 4 state championship in 2002, led by then-coach Jason Treutelaar.

Saturday’s defensive gem that resulted in a 64-45 victory over Onalaska Luther in the sectional finals and propelled the Cardinals to state has the Marshall community buzzing.

"A lot of people were saying, 'We can’t wait to watch you play (at state),'" said Truschinski, who scored 30 points against Luther. “I know a lot of people in the community are going to come out and watch us play. That just means the world to us to have the community behind us.”

Denniston, now in year three of his second tour as Marshall coach after a previous stint from 2003-07, believed this team could accomplish special things — confidence rooted in a long history with the senior class.

“I’ve coached this group of kids since they were in kindergarten,” he said. “We were building (toward this moment). We knew we had a really nice group. We knew we had the potential to get to the state tournament. We’ve definitely been talking about it for the last couple years.

“Four of our starters this year have started as sophomores, juniors and seniors. So, we have an experienced bunch. All five starters are seniors. We definitely put this as a goal at the start of the season.”

Senior guard Cole Denniston, the coach’s son, and 6-5 senior Michael Lutz have started with Ward and Truschinski since their sophomore year. Bryce Frank is the fifth senior starter.

Ward — whose older brother Cam is Marshall’s all-time leading scorer and twice won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the America East, an NCAA Division I mid-major conference, during his college career Vermont — leads the team in scoring at 22.8 points per game.

Truschinski (15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds), Denniston (9.4 points) and Lutz (7.9 rebounds) also are filling the stat sheet.

The team’s captains — Denniston (42.9%), Truschinski (41%) and Ward (40%) — all shoot 40% or better from 3-point range.

“We’ve been working toward this since second grade,” 5-10 Cole Denniston said. “It’s special that we accomplished our goal.”

Bumps on the road

There were doubts along the way this season.

After winning their first 10 games, the Cardinals lost four of five. They finished third in the Capitol South Conference and were a third seed for the postseason.

“It was a roller coaster,” said Cole Denniston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury that coincided with the stretch where the team struggled. “We started off 10-0 and then we had a little rough patch. We stuck to what we believe in — defense and one possession at a time. That really carried us in the playoffs.”

“The biggest thing was we didn’t want our season to end, so we did everything we could to win,” said Ward, who was Marshall’s quarterback in football.

Marshall defeated Brodhead, Darlington, New Glarus and Onalaska Luther on its postseason run — holding all four teams to point totals in the 40s.

“There was some concern (in midseason), but with a veteran group like we have we kind of regrouped and we got our focus back and we started to play some good basketball,” Dan Denniston said. “And right now we are playing our best basketball of the year.”

Defense intensifies

That includes on defense, where Marshall limited Luther to 14 points in the first half and a season low overall.

“We are really digging in and focusing on that defensive end of the floor,” Dan Denniston said.

The Cardinals will need to against Eastern Wisconsin Conference champion Manitowoc Roncalli, which is led by 6-4 senior forward Luke Pautz, averaging 25.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Pautz scored 44 of his 56 points in the second half of the Jets' 85-61 comeback victory over Neenah St. Mary Catholic in the sectional semifinals.

Roncalli coach Joe Garceau, in turn, said his team will need to defend the 3-point line against Marshall’s shooters while also guarding against the Cardinals’ penetration.

“I know they are a very skilled team,” Garceau said, adding: “It’s going to be a dogfight. I’m hoping to represent our school and our conference well and try to give them a battle and come out on top.”

The state appearance also has personal meaning to Dan Denniston, who said his father, Noel, coached the Pittsville boys basketball team in the Class C state semifinals in 1990 and his brother, Mark (the current Pittsville athletic director and boys basketball coach), coached the Pittsville girls basketball team in the Division 3 state semifinals in 2004.

“Now I get a chance to go,” he said. “It’s kind of neat for our family.”

Other connections include freshman Kenyon Miggins’ father, Tony, played on the 2002 championship team and is an assistant on the current team; senior Justin Grady’s father, Daniel, is the Marshall school district superintendent; and junior Peyton Kleinheinz’s dad, Matt, is Marshall’s athletic director.

The seniors can relate to Roncalli’s motto of “One more game,” particularly once postseason arrived.

“This year, we’re really locked in on just doing everything we can to get one more win,” Truschinski said.

