Capitol South boys basketball preview: New Glarus has all the tools to earn a conference title repeat

The lowdown: Belleville will look to improve on their third place finish in the conference and will have their three leading scorers back to try to get it done. In a talented conference, coach Scott Noll believes the Wildcats will be competitive. “In order for us to reach our goals, we have to rebound and defend. Our team is going to have to play bigger than we are,” Noll said. “This year’s team is more athletic than last year. Shooting will be one of our strengths and although small, I feel we can create mismatches off the dribble.”