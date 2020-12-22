Capitol South boys basketball preview: New Glarus has all the tools to earn a conference title repeat

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
New Glarus: 9-1, 15-9
Marshall: 7-3, 16-8
Belleville: 6-4, 16-8
Wisconsin Heights: 4-6, 11-12
Cambridge: 3-7, 10-14
Waterloo: 1-9, 7-16
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Mason Martinson, sr., New Glarus (Player of the Year); De’Shawn Barsness, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Jack Nikolay, sr., Cambridge.
Second team: Trevor Syse, jr., Belleville; Carson Syse, jr., Belleville; Nathan Streiff, sr., New Glarus; Reid Truschinski, jr., Marshall.
Honorable mention: Devin Brabender, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Sawyer Fahey, sr., Belleville.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, New Glarus; 2, Marshall; 3, Wisconsin Heights, Belleville.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Scott Noll, fourth year (37-35).
Season status: Belleville is moving forward with winter seasons.
Returning starters: Trevor Syse, 6-1, jr., F (12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Carson Syse, 6-1, jr., G (12.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Sawyer Fahey, 5-10, sr., G (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Other key returnees: Gavin Boyum, 5-9, jr., G (3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Key fact: The Wildcats bring back three starters: Trevor Syse, Carson Syse, and Sawyer Fahey- the trio led the team in scoring in 2019.
The lowdown: Belleville will look to improve on their third place finish in the conference and will have their three leading scorers back to try to get it done. In a talented conference, coach Scott Noll believes the Wildcats will be competitive. “In order for us to reach our goals, we have to rebound and defend. Our team is going to have to play bigger than we are,” Noll said. “This year’s team is more athletic than last year. Shooting will be one of our strengths and although small, I feel we can create mismatches off the dribble.”
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Mike Jeffery, third year (16-32).
Season status: Cambridge started its boys basketball season on schedule.
Returning starters: Trey Colts, 5-8, jr., G (6.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Jack Nikolay, 5-10, sr., PG (16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Other key returnees: Noah Frey, 6-2, sr., F (0.4 ppg); Max Heth, 6-3, jr., F (1.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg); Jace Horton, 6-0, jr., G (2.1 ppg); Oliver Kosier, 6-4, sr., P (2.0 ppg); Aidan Schroeder, 6-2, jr., W (2.9 ppg); Ezra Stein, 6-1, sr., G (1.2 ppg).
Key fact: Jeffery previously coached in the Cambridge girls program. His son, Drew Jeffery, was an all-Capitol South honorable mention pick last year, but has graduated.
The lowdown: The Cardinals, hoping to break the .500 mark in both confeference and overall play this year, have a solid leader in first-team all-Capitol South guard Jack Nikolay. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and shot 35.7 percent from 3-poing range, making 46 of them. Trey Colts provides toughness in the backcourt, and if coach Mike Jeffery can get some of his little-used reserves to step up this season, the Cardinals could strengthen their inside game.
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Dan Denniston, sixth year (83-35).
Season status: The Nov. 18 Public Health Madison Dane County order shut down practices, including small-group practices, but Marshall’s school board voted to move forward with winter sports at a meeting Nov. 23. That decision likely will mean an all-road schedule and practices at a site outside the county, unless the county changes guidelines.
Returning starters: Craig Ward, 6-2, jr., G (17.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg); Reid Trushchinski, 6-5, jr., F (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.1 apg); Cole Denniston, 5-10, jr., G (8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg); Bryce Frank, 5-9, jr., G (2.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg).
Other key returnees: Michael Lutz, 6-5, jr., F (2.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.2 apg)
Key fact: The Cardinals return a pair of juniors, Ward and Trushchinski, who were first and second team all-conference players a season ago. Junior Cole Denniston led the conference in three point percentage in 2019.
The lowdown: Expectations will be high for Marshall following a second-place finish in the conference. The Cardinals bring back four starters and seven letterwinners from last year’s team, which went 7-3 in conference play. Coach Dan Denniston thinks the team can contend for a conference title and be competitive in non-conference play. “We return 80 percent of our scoring and rebounding from last year and I hope we can take the next step as a team and program,” Denniston said.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Travis Sysko, 19th year (235-174).
Season status: New Glarus started its boys basketball season on schedule.
Returning starters: Mason Martinson, 6-4, sr., F (15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg); Darris Schuett, 5-11, sr., G (8.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Nathan Streiff, 6-2, sr., G (11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
Other key returnees: Breckin Faber, 6-2, sr., G (2.1 ppg); Carter Siegenthaler, 5-10, jr., G (4.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Dominic Tollakson, 6-3, sr., G (3.0 ppg); Deven Vasquez, 6-7, sr., P (4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
Key fact: Sysko coached the Glarner Knights to the 2019 WIAA Division 4 state championship. Martinson, Schuett and Streiff all were part of that championship team. The 2020 state tournament was called off due to COVID-19.
The lowdown: With three starters back from last year’s conference championship team, including reigning Capitol South Player of the Year Mason Martinson, the Glarner Knights are the pick to repeat atop the league this season. Martinson is a do-it-all player who’s a big rebounder, especially for a guard; and Darris Schuett and Nathan Streiff combined to score 19.5 ppg last year. A solid group of returnees improves the attack, and 6-7 junior Dain Walter is expected to make a quick impact.
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Trevor Deppe, second year (7-16).
Season status: Waterloo started its boys basketball season on schedule.
Returning starters: Blake Huebner, 6-2, sr., F (7 ppg, 5.3 ppg); Brody Tschanz, 6-3, sr., G (3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Eugene Wolff, 5-11, jr., G (8.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
Other key returnees: Caleb Hager, 5-2, sr., F (5.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Antonio Unzuela, 5-10, jr., G (1.5 ppg).
Key fact: The Pirates are playing their home games this season in a brand new fieldhouse.
The lowdown: None of Waterloo’s returning players earned all-Capitol South honors last year, but that doesn’t mean the Pirates are bereft of talent. Eugene Wolff has stepped up to average 14.7 points so far this season, with Blake Huebner averaging 8.5 ppg and Caleb Hager 6.7. However, the Pirates are off to a 1-5 start so far, with only one of the losses decided by fewer than 20 points.
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Zack Colby, fifth year (56-38).
Season status: Wisconsin Heights, located in Dane County, follows Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines for basketball. While boys hockey and boys swimming athletes are competing as part of a co-operative program with Sauk Prairie (Sauk County), the basketball team has not yet set a starting date for practices.
Returning starters: De’Shawn Barsness, 6-2, sr., W (15.8 ppg); Devin Brabender, 6-5, jr. (9.8 ppg); Cole Cribbs, 6-3, sr. (9.7 ppg); Carson Hosking, 6-2, jr. (6.4 ppg); Lathan Parman, 5-7, jr (6.7 ppg).
Other key returnees: Derek Adler, 6-0, so. (5.7 ppg); Jacob Brabender, 5-11, so. (5.4 ppg); Everett Buol, 5-9, sr. (5.6 ppg); Preston Herrling, 6-3, sr. (3.5 ppg).
Key fact: Heights’ most famous basketball player, Mike Wilkinson, earned the state’s Mr. Basketball honor in 2001 and this year was inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletic hall of Fame.
The lowdown: It’s always a head-turning fact to see a team with five returning starters, and Heights not only has that advantage, but there are other returnees who appear ready to step up and contribute to what should be a balanced attack. The leader is De'Shawn Barsness, a first-team all-Capitol South pick last year who brings versatility and big-play ability to the Vanguards on both offense and defense. Devin Brabender earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year. Cole Cribbs and Carson Hosking provide some inside punch, and Lathan Parman contributes from the outside.