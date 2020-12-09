Capitol North boys basketball preview: Talent abounds at Lake Mills, making the L-Cats the favorite

The lowdown: Second-year head coach Todd Jahns hopes his Warriors can improve on last year’s .500 finish. The tools are there to make a run at it, as Jahns will have six of his top nine players back. The team will be boosted by a “strong influx of JV players” to round out team depth, Jahns said. “(We’re) looking to improve and take a step forward in Year Two. (We) should have more of a scoring punch and we'll build around half-court defense,” Jahns said. Size and outside shooting are