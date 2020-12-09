Capitol North boys basketball preview: Talent abounds at Lake Mills, making the L-Cats the favorite

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Lake Mills: 9-1, 21-4
Columbus: 7-3, 16-9
Lodi: 7-3, 16-8
Lakeside Lutheran: 5-5, 12-12
Poynette: 1-9, 6-17
Watertown Luther Prep: 1-9, 5-18
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Charlie Bender, sr., Lake Mills; Adam Moen, sr., Lake Mills.
Second team: Tray Traeder, sr., Lodi; Nik Feller, sr., Poynette.
Honorable mention: Drew Stoddard, sr., Lake Mills; Kelby Peterson, sr., Poynette; Caden Brunell, sr., Columbus; Ian Olszewski, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Lake Mills; 2, Lodi; 3, Lakeside Lutheran.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES
Columbus Cardinals
Coach: Ben Schambow, 12th year (128-128)
Season status: Columbus has proceeded with its boys basketball schedule.
Returning starters: Caden Brunell, 5-9, sr., G (7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Will Cotter, 6-4, sr., F (6.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
Other key returnees: Mason Carthew, 6-3, jr., F (5.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Austin Rennhack, 5-10, sr., F (1.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Ayden Adam, 5-10, sr., G (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Key fact: Columbus will have to replace a ton of production as they are losing 40 points per game to graduation. One of the departees is Ben Emler, last year’s Capitol North Player of the Year and is the school’s all-time scoring leader.
The lowdown: The Cardinals will have to replace a ton of production from last year’s team and as a result seniors Caden Brunell and Will Cotter will be put into new positions of being relied on to score. One of the biggest issues they’ll have to overcome is their inexperience. Freshmen and sophomores will see playing time and new players will be asked to score. Despite the challenge, Schmabow still believes the team can compete for a top-three finish in the conference.
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Steve Hicklin, ninth year at Lake Mills (154-43); 11th overall (161-80).
Season status: Lake Mills has proceeded with its boys basketball schedule.
Returning starters: Charlie Bender, 6-3, sr., G (15.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.6 bpg); Adam Moen, 6-4, sr., F (10.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg); Drew Stoddard, 6-0, sr., G (11.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.8 apg, 2.0 spg).
Other key returnees: Jaxson Retrum, 6-5, sr., F (6.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg); Grant Horkan, 1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.3 apg).
Key fact: Senior Charlie Bender hopes to break the 1,000-point career scoring mark this season. He entered the year with 801 career points.
The lowdown: The L-Cats bring back just about everyone from a team that finished 21-4 and only lost one game in conference play. Bender and Moen, both first-team all conference players, and Drew Stoddard, an honorable-mention pick, look to lead Lake Mills. “Our goal is to win a conference championship and advance to the state tournament if given that opportunity,” coach Hicklin said. “We will need some of our younger players to step into supporting roles to make us as complete a team as possible.”
Lakeside Lutheran Warriors
Coach: Todd Jahns, second year at Lakeside (12-12); 21st year overall (282-187).
Season status: Lakeside Lutheran has proceeded with its boys basketball schedule.
Returning starters: Ian Olszewski, 6-1, sr., F (5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg).
Other key returnees: Levi Birkholz, 6-3, so., F (2.6 rpg); John O’Donnell, 6-5, sr., F (4.8 ppg); Brendan McKenna, 6-0, sr., PG (2.2 ppg).
Key fact: Brendan McKenna, who returns as the team’s point guard, was injured during the final football game of the season. His status for basketball season remains unclear.
The lowdown: Second-year head coach Todd Jahns hopes his Warriors can improve on last year’s .500 finish. The tools are there to make a run at it, as Jahns will have six of his top nine players back. The team will be boosted by a “strong influx of JV players” to round out team depth, Jahns said. “(We’re) looking to improve and take a step forward in Year Two. (We) should have more of a scoring punch and we'll build around half-court defense,” Jahns said. Size and outside shooting are
Lodi Blue Devils
Coach: Ben Leistico, first year (interim)
Season status: Lodi started winter sports practices on schedule and began competition Dec. 7.
Returning starters: Caydon Coddington, 6-2, sr., W (6.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Quinn Faust, 6-0, sr., G (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Trey Traeder, 6-3, sr., F (12.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Other key returnees: Zackary Dotson, 6-0, sr., G; Garrett Edge, 6-2, sr., W; Connor Faust, 6-1, sr., G (2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Lou Kopp, 5-10, sr., G; Erik Lincoln, 5-10, jr., G; Greg Lins, 6-2, sr., W (0.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg); Chance Meier, 6-1, sr. (0.9 ppg); Ethyn Meyer, 5-11, sr., G (1.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg).
Key fact: Mitch Hauser, who has built a 186-129 record in 14 years as Lodi’s coach, has opted out from coaching this year due to COVID-19 considerations. He will remain involved with the program as a consultant.
The lowdown: Lodi returns plenty of experience from last year’s solid team, including a slew of veteran guards, and players from last year’s 20-2 junior varsity team. But Traeder, who ranked second on the team in scoring last year and shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range, is this year’s tallest player at 6-3. As a result, Leistico worries about the Blue Devils’ ability to battle for points and rebounds on the inside. Quinn Faust averaged 5.4 assists per game and totaled 41 steals last year, and Coddington shot 45 percent from 3-point range.
Poynette Pumas
Coach: Cody Odegaard, 5th year (19-72).
Season status: Poynette planned to start winter sports practices on schedule. But activities were put on hold Nov. 24 when Poynette switched to virtual learning.
Returning starters: Nik Feller, 6-5, sr., F (14.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Kelby Peterson, 6-0, sr., G (11.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Other key returnees: Conner Peterson, 5-11, sr., G (1.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Jaden McCormick, 6-0, sr., G (2.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
Key fact: Poynette returns a pair of all-conference players. Nik Feller earned a second team all conference selection and Kelby Peterson earned an honorable mention.
The lowdown: Odegaard likes the group that is coming back and believes the Pumas can be competitive in the conference. He thinks Feller can be in the conversation for player of the year with his improved basketball IQ adding onto a good shooting touch and ability to score. “We have strengths in experience, outside shooting, and length at all positions,” Odegaard said. “For us to reach our goals, we’ll have to find an identity on defense and find confidence in ourselves on the offensive end.”
Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix
Coach: Nate Kieselhorst, 15th year (186-131).
Season status: Watertown Luther Prep has proceeded with its boys basketball schedule. But the Phoenix have opted out of competing as a Capitol North Conference member this season, instead setting up a schedule of non-conference games that includes some games against Capitol North opponents.
Returning starters: None.
Other key returnees: Tom Balge, 6-2, jr. (4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg); David Baumann, 6-2, sr. (1.9 ppg); Marcus Fitzsimmons, 6-3, jr. (3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Luke Fix, 6-3, sr. (1.0 ppg); Atticus Lawrenz, 5-11, sr., G (4.2 ppg); Nick Montgomery, 6-3, sr., F (3.2 ppg).
Key fact: The Phoenix lost all their starters from last year, and this year’s top returnee averaged 4.8 points per game last year. But Luther Prep scored 80 points in a victory over Wisconsin Lutheran, with Nick Montgomery scoring 19 points and Tom Balge 18.
The lowdown: “We have a lot of question marks,” coach Nate Kieselhorst said. “(We have) inexperienced, talented guys who had success at the JV level and now need to step up.” Kieselhorst said no particular player stands out as a go-to player, though the team’s strength will be depth. Weaknesses will be inexperience and developing consistency. “We have to play as a
