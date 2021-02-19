Cam McCorkle's late 3-pointers send Verona to upset of Waunakee in boys basketball regional

“If we generate three stops in a row, then we tend to gain more energy and it helps us play better,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “Then my guys, they just have got to believe in each other. We always preach: `Believe, believe, believe, believe.’ ’’

Senior Caden Nelson led Waunakee (14-6) with 16 points, including 10 in the first half when the Warriors took a 30-19 halftime lead. Andrew Keller, a 6-6 junior, had 13 points and senior guard Jaxson Zibell and 6-7 junior Joey Fuhremann added 11 points apiece.

“(The Wildcats) just don’t ever quit,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said. “There is no quit in their game. All five guys they have on the floor are always playing hard and always playing physical. They made us play ugly. We turned it over way too much and didn’t make free throws (10-for-19).”

The Warriors took a 65-60 after Zibell connected on two free throws with 1 minute, 5 seconds left and junior center Jack Dotzler made the second of two foul shots with 52.6 seconds remaining. Roddick made a 3-pointer with 1:46 remaining, pulling Verona within 62-60.

Earlier, Waunakee opened a 37-21 lead with 16:47 left to play.