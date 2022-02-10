Bucket hats and beachwear: Meet the ringleader of Mount Horeb

At any Mount Horeb boys basketball game this season there are the usual cast of characters.

Coaches. Players. Referees. The student section. Parents. And so on.

On the Vikings bench, however, there are three conspicuously dressed individuals.

One of them wishes he could be on the floor. Instead he’s sidelined, outfitted in something other than a uniform — and something different every night.

A bucket hat, sunglasses and beachwear? Check.

Formalwear? Check.

Flannel? Check.

Safari gear? That one was scheduled to get checked off Thursday when the Vikings hit the road for a Badger West Conference game against Baraboo.

Senior Anthony Lange is out with a torn ACL for the second straight season. Both injuries — in the same knee — came in the preseason, meaning he hasn’t been in action since averaging 7.1 points per game as a starter his sophomore year.

But he’s still a team leader. And he’s still having fun.

“We have a group chat. It’s called ‘Gameday Fits.’ We have kind of a council meeting a couple days before each game to decide what we’re going to wear,” Lange said.

That council includes ball boys Kam Nesheim and Josh Manchester, both eighth-graders.

Lange was always competitive on game day, and now has channeled that energy into game day fashion.

Which has helped game day still feel like game day.

“That’s pretty much exactly what it is,” he said.

Nesheim, whose dad, Todd, is the Vikings coach, hasn't experienced game day as a player yet, but he agreed with Lange on the effect of the wardrobe change.

“After school, going home quick, eating, putting on that fit and then going off to the gym — it definitely has a different feel than just wearing what you wore to school,” he said.

Fun aside, this season has been a growing experience for Lange, a 6-foot-1 guard who Todd Nesheim said had NCAA Division III potential before the back-to-back torn ACLs effectively washed out his opportunity to showcase his skills for college recruiters. Not only did Lange lose his last two varsity seasons, he also missed the AAU season last summer.

“In my mind,” he said, “I always think, ‘Something good always comes from something bad.’ I replay that in my head, and that helps a lot.”

The good that came from blowing out his knee twice?

“I figured out what I want to do with my career,” he said. “Working with a physical therapist every day for the last two years, I figured out that’s what I want to do in the future.”

Lange said he wants to be able to help athletes in the same position he’s been in for the last two seasons as a physical therapist.

He can relate to the mental toll rehab can take. He’s walked in those shoes. Twice.

He went under the knife for his first reconstructive knee surgery Nov. 30, 2020. Then after beating the nine-month recovery process — a goal of his, he said — and getting cleared this past August, he re-tore the ACL in a fall-league game in mid-October.

He went back under the knife Nov. 5, and now he’s rehabbing. Again.

But through it all, he’s remained a leader among his peers.

“Anthony,” said senior Madden Thome, the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 10.7 points per game, “is the reason for a lot of our team chemistry.”

Lange’s family has a shed on their property with an enclosed wood-floor basketball court and a scoreboard that used to be at Sun Prairie High School. And inside that shed is where this year’s team has spent a lot of time over the years, working out, practicing, competing in a 3-on-3 basketball league organized by Lange and just generally bonding.

“And they still spend a lot of time down there,” Todd Nesheim said. “It’s been a natural hangout spot.”

Mount Horeb was predicted by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, an annual publication compiled by high school hoops guru Mark Miller, to finish last in the four-team South pod of the Badger West.

The Vikings (9-9, 6-4) are currently tied for second with Oregon (6-4) behind Monroe (10-0) in the pod, and also tied for second overall in the West.

Even though Lange isn’t playing, he’s had a hand in that.

“A tremendous amount,” said Todd Nesheim. “He wasn’t cleared to be full strength this summer, so we did have the advantage of playing without him all summer long. So we kind of did get a feel for that. But we also anticipated him coming back.

“The last few years we’ve lost touch with the weight room — our basketball boys have — and he’s embraced that. We’re back in there, and he’s been a big part of that.”

Lange is an emotional leader as well.

“He’s the one always picking up his teammates when they’re down, and just always has his arm around a kid if he’s struggling during a practice,” said Manchester, whose dad, Paul, is the JV coach.

Manchester and Nesheim have been ball boys since they were in first grade, during the 2014-15 season that ended with the Vikings making it to the state tournament for the first time since 1941 and then winning the Division 2 championship.

So they’ve seen a lot of varsity basketball up close and personal over the years. They know what winning looks like, and why it happens.

Manchester sees the impact Lange has from the bench.

“When they’re playing,” he said, “I know they’re thinking, ‘If I don’t give 110% and Tony’s sitting on the bench, that’s not really fair to him.’

“They know he would be playing his butt off for everyone. I think they all rallied around him so they could all experience a great senior year.”

Lange’s leadership will carry on next year when Kam Nesheim and Manchester join the high school program.

Kam Nesheim said sitting alongside Lange on the bench, and getting to spend time with Lange at practice has shown him a lot about “what it takes to be a varsity player.”

“Mentor is a perfect word for it,” Todd Nesheim said. “It’s passing the torch.”

“Josh and Kam have been around all those guys all their life, so they’ve seen it all. But that’s exactly what’s happening on the bench — just to be a part of the conversation on in-game stuff and to hear Anthony be a vocal leader and the importance of that, and then to take the role that he’s been given due to the injury and be the best that he can be at it, that’s pretty awesome.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

