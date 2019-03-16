The Sun Prairie boys basketball team faced heavy graduation losses and personnel departures from the program’s first state tournament qualifier last year.
The Cardinals then endured injuries, absences and a shuffled roster and lineup during this season, finishing fourth in the Big Eight Conference.
Despite those obstacles, Sun Prairie pulled together to make a strong run down the stretch, the players impressing coach Jeff Boos with their resiliency.
The late-season surge propelled the Cardinals to a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the Kohl Center. Sun Prairie savored its first appearance in the title game after upending second-seeded West Allis Central in overtime in Friday night’s semifinal.
But the Cardinals’ bid for another upset and their first boys basketball gold ball was shot down quickly by hot-shooting Brookfield Central on Saturday night.
Top-seeded and sixth-ranked Brookfield Central shot 68.2 percent from the field and opened a 16-point lead during the first half en route to a 69-52 victory over third-seeded and unranked Sun Prairie in the Division 1 championship game.
The Lancers (23-5) claimed their first boys basketball title in 11 state appearances. Forward David Joplin, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had game-high totals of 23 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ben Nau scored 17 points and senior guard Cole Nau contributed 13 points and six assists.
Sun Prairie (21-7) had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Brock Voigt, a 6-5 forward, led the the Cardinals with 17 points while 6-6 junior forward Delaware Hale and junior guard Colin Schaefer had 11 points apiece.
The Lancers got off to a fast start behind Joplin, who scored six points during an 11-3 run to open the game. Senior Connor Kolb made a 3-pointer, increasing the Lancers’ lead to 14-3.
That forced the Cardinals into comeback mode, using a 7-2 run to cut into the deficit. Brock Voigt made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, bringing the Cardinals within 16-10 with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half.
Brookfield Central then put Sun Prairie in a huge hole with a barrage of 3-pointers.
Freshman Andrew Rohde connected on a 3-pointer from the right corner and Cole Nau made two 3-pointers as Brookfield Central gained a 25-14 lead. Ben Nau scored on a drive and senior forward Jack Cooney hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, extending the Lancers’ advantage to 30-14.
The Cardinals tried to battle back after the Lancers’ 8-0 run. Voigt’s 3-pointer from the right wing capped a 7-2 run, which helped Sun Prairie close within 32-21.
The Lancers, who led 36-25 at halftime, were 15-for-22 from the field in the first half. That included 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from 3-point range. Joplin led Brookfield Central with 10 points and five rebounds in the pivotal first half.
The Cardinals, who were led by Voigt’s 10 points, shot 31.8 percent (7-for-22) in the first half.
Sun Prairie rallied within 10 points in the second half, but Cooney and Ben Nau sank consecutive 3-pointers and Brookfield Central’s lead ballooned to 49-33.
Four foul shots by Joplin boosted the Lancers’ lead to 53-35 with 11:34 remaining to play.
Saturday night’s Division 1 championship game followed the Division 2 title contest between Milwaukee Washington and Glendale Nicolet, which featured two former Sun Prairie players, brothers Jalen and Kobe Johnson.
They were part of the Cardinals’ program last year when Sun Prairie dropped a two-point overtime decision to Brookfield East in the Division 1 state semifinals.
But heavily recruited Jalen Johnson, a 6-9 junior, and 6-3 sophomore Kobe Johnson transferred to Nicolet last summer. Jalen Johnson had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Nicolet claimed the Division 2 championship with a 67-54 victory Saturday.
Brookfield Central, which finished second behind Sussex Hamilton in the Greater Metro Conference, returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2017, when it fell to Hartland Arrowhead in overtime in the semifinals.
Brookfield Central lost a key component of its team late this season when Gage Malensek was charged with selling drugs, according to media reports. Malensek pleaded not guilty March 1.
The Lancers topped fourth-seeded Neenah 61-47 in the other Division 1 semifinal Friday night. Cole Nau scored a game-high 21 points, while Joplin added 12. Joplin and Nau were the Lancers’ leading scorers entering the tournament.
Sun Prairie rallied from a 10-point deficit in its semifinal.
Sun Prairie, which shot 56.8 percent from the foul line entering Friday’s game, was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and outscored West Allis Central 11-9 in overtime. Cooper Nelson, a football preferred walk-on as a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin, scored the Cardinals’ only basket in overtime.
Sun Prairie 25 27 — 52
Brookfield Central 36 33 — 69
SUN PRAIRIE — Schaefer 5-11 0-0 11, Nelson 1-9 0-0 3, Auston 3-7 1-2 9, B. Voigt 6-13 4-4 17, A. Voigt 0-2 0-0 0, Hawk 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 1-2 1, Hale 1-8 9-10 11, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Wherley 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Co. Amundson 0-0 0-0 0, Kluesner 0-0 0-0 0, Ca. Amundson 0-0 0-0 0, Karner 0-0 0-0 0, Fritz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 15-18 52.
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL — C. Nau 5-7 1-2 13, Abdul-Wahid 2-2 0-0 4, B. Nau 5-9 4-4 17, Kolb 1-1 0-0 3, Joplin 7-10 9-10 23, Rohde 1-3 0-0 3, Cooney 2-4 0-0 6, McDermid 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 0-0 0-0 0, Bruggink 0-0 0-0 0, Leszczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Stocke 0-0 0-0 0, Radisevic 0-0 0-0 0, Devine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-36 14-16 69.
3-point shooting — SP 5-16 (Auston 2-4, Schaefer 1-3, Nelson 1-2, B. Voigt 1-4, Hale 0-3); BC 9-14 (B. Nau 3-4, C. Nau 2-3, Kolb 1-1, Rohde 1-2, Cooney 2-4). Rebounds — SP 19-8-27 (Nelson 7, B. Voigt 5); BC 6-18-24 (Joplin 13). Assists — SP 5 (Nelson 2); BC 13 (C. Nau 6). Turnovers — SP 7; BC 11. Steals — SP 7 (Nelson 3); BC 4 (Joplin 3). Blocks — SP 3 (Schaefer 2); BC 4 (B. Nau 2). Total fouls — SP 14; BC 13.