The Brillion boys basketball team is headed to the WIAA boys state championship and nobody is more excited than team manager James Shimek.
The 12-year-old is the son of coach Chad Shimek and has been on the Lions bench for the last three seasons.
Chad Shimek said his son is currently living the dream.
"It's really cool being here because it's a big deal since the Badgers play here of course," James Shimek said.
On Thursday, he was jumping around with his teammates and coaching staff after the Lions beat Lakeside Lutheran 57-55. The Lions (28-1) will meet
West Salem (28-1) in Saturday afternoon’s Division 3 state championship.
During timeouts James Shimek joins the coaches' huddle and shows them the statistics he's been keeping track of. He said everyone on the team is nice but they joke around and give him a hard time occasionally.
Having just started middle school, James Shimek eventually wants to play under his father at Brillion.
"It's cool being a part of the team and obviously my dad is the coach so he might still be coaching when I'm here," he said.
Photos: Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball defeats Edgewood 68-65
