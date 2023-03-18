Chad Shimek said he chuckled at the mention of Brillion's 10-year drought of state tournament appearances.
That drought actually ended last year after nine years, but the Brillion boys basketball team lost 71-61 to West Salem in the state tournament semifinal.
The Lions got their revenge Saturday by beating West Salem 61-55 and bringing home their first state title since 2012.
"I hope I'm around for another 10 years," Shimek said. "We've been to three sectional finals in a row, qualified for the state tournament two years in a row and anybody who understands the process knows that's an extremely difficult thing to do."
In the postgame news conference Shimek said he hasn't given thought to what a state title means for him, rather his assistant coaches Brian Krizenesky and Tanner Behnke.
Krizenesky has been with the basketball program for the last 38 years, while Behnke was a player on the Lions 2012 state championship team.
"Its about so many people and I think when you get caught up thinking about individual things that's when you lose focus on what it's really about," Shimek said.
From the players perspective its all about the community who's supported them through this journey.
"We're a small little town with just over 3,000 people, the community has been behind us this whole season and playoff run," Jeremy Lorenz, a Wofford commit, said. "It's been 11 years but we know that it means just as much to them as it does to us."
Brillion's Bennett Olson echoed these sentiments and said its small town with a big heart.
"We're a small school, small town and everybody knows everybody so they see everything we do, so we try to keep the great character up at all times," Olson said."
Brillion's head coach Chad Shimek on the sidelines during the Lions WIAA boys state basketball tournament semi-final game vs Lakeside Lutheran on Mar.16.
Olson and Lorenz are two of five seniors leaving Brillion. Shimek will be tasked with replacing the talent and characters they brought to the team.
"Yeah a state championship is awesome but to do it with good people and people who do things the right way, its a family," Shimek said. "People use that term a lot but I have a young son James, who's able to watch these guys and how they carry themselves which is priceless."
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) shoots the ball against Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic (22) in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Davion Hannah (25) shoots the ball against Pewaukee in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3) shoots the ball against Nicolet in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's David Bolden (3) celebrates in the second half against Pewaukee of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3), Karson Osterman (10) and Milan Momcilovic (22) react after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee celebrates during the game against Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Damon Landrum (15) celebrates during the game against Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski (25) dribbles the ball against Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) and David Bolden (3) in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Jack Lutz (3) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall celebrates after a shooting foul was called on La Crosse Central's Frankie Wilk (21) with less than a second left in the game in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central celebrate in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals against Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) dribbles the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Myles Herro (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine’s (1) blocks the shot of De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) is fouled by Kettle Moraine’s Will Stuckey (3) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Zach Kinziger (4) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball aagainst Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Jace Gilbert (24) drives the ball to the basket against Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah's Elliot Swanson (24) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Garrett Sexton (34) looks to pass the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Max Klesmit (5) dribbles the ball against Arrowhead in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah's Jackson Schlomann (2) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) is fouled by Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Brady Corso (12) celebrates after Neenah's Justin Janssen (22) took a charge against Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Alex Kramer (3) dribbles the ball against Neenah's Brady Corso (12) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!