Chad Shimek said he chuckled at the mention of Brillion's 10-year drought of state tournament appearances.

That drought actually ended last year after nine years, but the Brillion boys basketball team lost 71-61 to West Salem in the state tournament semifinal.

The Lions got their revenge Saturday by beating West Salem 61-55 and bringing home their first state title since 2012.

"I hope I'm around for another 10 years," Shimek said. "We've been to three sectional finals in a row, qualified for the state tournament two years in a row and anybody who understands the process knows that's an extremely difficult thing to do."

In the postgame news conference Shimek said he hasn't given thought to what a state title means for him, rather his assistant coaches Brian Krizenesky and Tanner Behnke.

Krizenesky has been with the basketball program for the last 38 years, while Behnke was a player on the Lions 2012 state championship team.

"Its about so many people and I think when you get caught up thinking about individual things that's when you lose focus on what it's really about," Shimek said.

From the players perspective its all about the community who's supported them through this journey.

"We're a small little town with just over 3,000 people, the community has been behind us this whole season and playoff run," Jeremy Lorenz, a Wofford commit, said. "It's been 11 years but we know that it means just as much to them as it does to us."

Brillion's Bennett Olson echoed these sentiments and said its small town with a big heart.

"We're a small school, small town and everybody knows everybody so they see everything we do, so we try to keep the great character up at all times," Olson said."

Olson and Lorenz are two of five seniors leaving Brillion. Shimek will be tasked with replacing the talent and characters they brought to the team.

"Yeah a state championship is awesome but to do it with good people and people who do things the right way, its a family," Shimek said. "People use that term a lot but I have a young son James, who's able to watch these guys and how they carry themselves which is priceless."

Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center