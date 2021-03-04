BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford, Eggleston break pair of records on way to first-ever state championship

“It’s very difficult to play a team that long and that big,” McDonell senior Logan Hughes said. “It’s hard to get our drive and kicks like we had been doing with success throughout the playoffs and the regular season. Obviously, we just couldn’t match up with their size offensively and defensively.

“It was just a really challenging team to play against.”

The Falcons outrebounded the Macks 39 to 17 and outscored them in the paint 44-14. With both of those stark advantages coupled with the amount of blocked shots the Falcons racked up, the Macks didn’t have an answer.

“It gave us a ton of momentum,” Eggleston said. “Any shot that obviously doesn’t go in, is huge. Any shot we can block to get a fast break going and have a dunk is even bigger because you have to have momentum going in the next possession to hopefully get the same thing going.”

The Macks traded buckets with the Falcons in the final 5:06 of the first half to go into the break trailing 37-16.

Hughes led the Macks with 12 points while both sophomore Eddie Mittermeyer and senior Tanner Opsal had six apiece.