Horicon’s C.J. Brooks was just too much for the Waterloo boys basketball team to handle in Tuesday’s season opener for both teams.
Brooks poured in 45 points, including a put-back shot with 3.4 seconds left, to help the Marshmen take a 69-67 victory over the host Pirates in non-conference play.
Brooks made 13 of 16 free throws.
For the Pirates (0-1), Aaron Brey scored 27 points and Earnest Jiles had 16 points.
Oregon 67, Evansville 60 (2OT)
The Panthers held off the Blue Devils in a double-overtime, non-conference opener. Adam Yates made a layup at the end of the first overtime to tie the game at 58.
Madison Abundant Life 59,
Juda 57
Seth Byington keyed a big second-half comeback that led the Challengers past the visiting Panthers.
Byington scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half, helping Country Day wipe out Juda’s 13-point halftime lead. Michael Rhatican had 14 points for the winners.
Jefferson 79,
Fort Atkinson 46
The Eagles (1-0) dominated the second half, using a 45-22 run to pull away from the host Blackhawks (0-1)
The winners got 17 points apiece from James Monogue and Ben Sukow. Fort Atkinson got 13 points from Cody Zahn.
Stoughton 74,
Janesville Parker 46
Stoughton opened an early 22-8 lead on its way to a 35-16 halftime edge and cruised past Parker in a battle of Vikings. Parker got 14 points from Matthew Hartwig.
Wisconsin Heights 52,
La Crosse Aquinas 42
The Vanguards opened the season with an impressive victory over the visiting Blugolds.
Lomira 75, Cambridge 53
The Lions (1-0) went on a 36-18 run in the second half to soar past the host Blue Jays (0-1).
Malik Johnson scored 12 points and Connor Yanke had 11 points. Cambridge got 11 points from Ryan Janson.
Mount Horeb 60, Platteville 44
Vikings senior Bryce Farnsworth led all players with 19 points as Mount Horeb (1-0) overcame 31 personal fouls to defeat the Hillmen (0-1). Pecatonica 78,
Madison Country Day 54
The Vikings got 20 points from Colton Schraepfer, 16 from Carter Ruegsegger and 15 from Jaden Hendrickson to beat the Prairie Hawks.
Country Day was led by Declan Young with 19 points and Carl Ashworth with 16.