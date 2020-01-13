You are the owner of this article.
Big Eight Conference leader Madison La Follette stands second in Division 1 in AP boys basketball poll
Big Eight Conference leader Madison La Follette stands second in Division 1 in AP boys basketball poll

Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67

Madison East's Marcus Justice tries to shoot past the block of Sun Prairie's Delaware Hale, as East takes on Sun Prairie in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference high school boys basketball on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Madison East High School.

 Greg Dixon

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 2 in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll, released Monday.

Sun Prairie was sixth and Madison East ninth in Division 1, while Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.

Big Eight Conference leader La Follette will play at Madison East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sussex Hamilton was No. 1.

DeForest was fifth, Stoughton sixth and Reedsburg seventh in Division 2. Monroe earned honorable-mention recognition.

La Crosse Central stayed No. 1.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was seventh and Lodi an honorable-mention selection.

Also, Wisconsin Dells was sixth.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1.

East Troy was tied for second.

In Division 4, Cuba City was No. 1, Darlington No. 3 and Fennimore No. 10.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5. Randolph was tied for second. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Sussex Hamilton (8)*10-0*90*1

2, Madison La Follette*9-0*71*2

3, Brookfield Central*7-1*53*3

4, Neenah*8-1*44*5

5, Eau Claire North*9-0*43*7

6, Sun Prairie*8-1*42*4

7, Hartland Arrowhead*10-1*41*8

8, Kimberly*9-2*22*9

9, Madison East*6-2*19*6

10, Milwaukee King*9-0*15*NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

School*Record*Points*Last*Week

1, La Crosse Central (8)*7-0*80*1

2, Onalaska*9-1*72*2

3, Seymour*10-0*57*6

4, Hortonville*10-2*52*3

5, DeForest*8-2*37*9

6, Stoughton*9-2*36*7

7, Reedsburg*10-1*35*4

8, Wisconsin Lutheran*8-2*22*10

9, Glendale Nicolet*8-3*19*8

10, New Berlin Eisenhower*8-3*14*5

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Racine St, Catherine’s (8)*9-0*80*1

2 (tie), Whitefish Bay Dominican*9-0*62*4

2 (tie), East Troy*9-1*62*2

4, Oostburg*8-0*61*3

5, Wrightstown*10-0*55*5

6, Wisconsin Dells*10-1*37*6

7, Lake Mills*10-1*30*9

8, Delafield St. John's NW*6-3*18*8

9, Greendale Martin Luth*6-2*17*10

10, Hartland Lake Country Luth*6-2*8*7

Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Cuba City (8)*9-0*80*1

2, Stratford*9-0*69*2

3, Darlington*11-0*61*3

4, Iola-Scandinavia*9-0*51*6

5, Oshkosh Lourdes*7-1*39*5

6, Manitowoc Roncalli*9-1*35*9

7, Auburndale*10-1*32*8

8, Brookfield Academy*8-3*29*7

9, Milw Academy of Science*9-3*17*10

10, Fennimore*8-2*16*4

Others receiving votes: Racine Prairie 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Sheboygan Luth. (7)*10-1*79*1

2 (tie), Bangor (1)*9-0*65*4

2 (tie), Randolph*9-0*65*3

4, Blair-Taylor*6-1*56*2

5, Wauzeka-Steuben*8-1*48*6

6, Monticello*10-0*44*7

7, Almond-Bancroft*10-1*24*9

8, Chippewa Falls McDonell*8-2*23*5

9 (tie), Rib Lake*9-1*17*10

9 (tie), Burlington Cath. Central*8-2*17*8

Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 2.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky. 

