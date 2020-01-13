Big Eight Conference leader Madison La Follette stands second in Division 1 in AP boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 2 in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll, released Monday.

Sun Prairie was sixth and Madison East ninth in Division 1, while Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.

Big Eight Conference leader La Follette will play at Madison East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sussex Hamilton was No. 1.

DeForest was fifth, Stoughton sixth and Reedsburg seventh in Division 2. Monroe earned honorable-mention recognition.

La Crosse Central stayed No. 1.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was seventh and Lodi an honorable-mention selection.

Also, Wisconsin Dells was sixth.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1.

East Troy was tied for second.

In Division 4, Cuba City was No. 1, Darlington No. 3 and Fennimore No. 10.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5. Randolph was tied for second.

