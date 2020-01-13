Big Eight Conference leader Madison La Follette stands second in Division 1 in AP boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 2 in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll, released Monday.
Sun Prairie was sixth and Madison East ninth in Division 1, while Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.
Big Eight Conference leader La Follette will play at Madison East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Sussex Hamilton was No. 1.
DeForest was fifth, Stoughton sixth and Reedsburg seventh in Division 2. Monroe earned honorable-mention recognition.
La Crosse Central stayed No. 1.
In Division 3, Lake Mills was seventh and Lodi an honorable-mention selection.
Also, Wisconsin Dells was sixth.
Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1.
East Troy was tied for second.
In Division 4, Cuba City was No. 1, Darlington No. 3 and Fennimore No. 10.
Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5. Randolph was tied for second.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sussex Hamilton (8)*10-0*90*1
2, Madison La Follette*9-0*71*2
3, Brookfield Central*7-1*53*3
4, Neenah*8-1*44*5
5, Eau Claire North*9-0*43*7
6, Sun Prairie*8-1*42*4
7, Hartland Arrowhead*10-1*41*8
8, Kimberly*9-2*22*9
9, Madison East*6-2*19*6
10, Milwaukee King*9-0*15*NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
School*Record*Points*Last*Week
1, La Crosse Central (8)*7-0*80*1
2, Onalaska*9-1*72*2
3, Seymour*10-0*57*6
4, Hortonville*10-2*52*3
5, DeForest*8-2*37*9
6, Stoughton*9-2*36*7
7, Reedsburg*10-1*35*4
8, Wisconsin Lutheran*8-2*22*10
9, Glendale Nicolet*8-3*19*8
You have free articles remaining.
10, New Berlin Eisenhower*8-3*14*5
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St, Catherine’s (8)*9-0*80*1
2 (tie), Whitefish Bay Dominican*9-0*62*4
2 (tie), East Troy*9-1*62*2
4, Oostburg*8-0*61*3
5, Wrightstown*10-0*55*5
6, Wisconsin Dells*10-1*37*6
7, Lake Mills*10-1*30*9
8, Delafield St. John's NW*6-3*18*8
9, Greendale Martin Luth*6-2*17*10
10, Hartland Lake Country Luth*6-2*8*7
Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (8)*9-0*80*1
2, Stratford*9-0*69*2
3, Darlington*11-0*61*3
4, Iola-Scandinavia*9-0*51*6
5, Oshkosh Lourdes*7-1*39*5
6, Manitowoc Roncalli*9-1*35*9
7, Auburndale*10-1*32*8
8, Brookfield Academy*8-3*29*7
9, Milw Academy of Science*9-3*17*10
10, Fennimore*8-2*16*4
Others receiving votes: Racine Prairie 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Luth. (7)*10-1*79*1
2 (tie), Bangor (1)*9-0*65*4
2 (tie), Randolph*9-0*65*3
4, Blair-Taylor*6-1*56*2
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*8-1*48*6
6, Monticello*10-0*44*7
7, Almond-Bancroft*10-1*24*9
8, Chippewa Falls McDonell*8-2*23*5
9 (tie), Rib Lake*9-1*17*10
9 (tie), Burlington Cath. Central*8-2*17*8
Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 2.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky.