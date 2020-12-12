Big Eight Conference boys basketball preview: Janesville schools tip off season, while other teams wait amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team Conf All
Madison La Follette 17-1 23-1
Madison East 16-2 20-4
Madison Memorial 13-5 18-6
Sun Prairie 13-5 17-7
Janesville Craig 7-11 11-13
Middleton 7-11 9-14
Madison West 7-11 9-14
Beloit Memorial 4-14 4-18
Verona 4-16 4-19
Janesville Parker 2-16 4-19
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Angelo Rizzo, sr., Janesville Craig.
Second team: Kyle Yu, sr., Madison Memorial; Jevan Boyton, sr., Madison East; Robert DeLong, sr., Janesville Parker.
Honorable mention: Marshaun Harriel, jr., Janesville Craig; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Madison Memorial; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie.
Beloit Memorial Purple Knights
Coach: Shane Bautch, first year returning to coach Beloit Memorial, sixth year overall there (73-45); overall record (218-101).
Season status: The Beloit school district has announced it won’t hold sports practices or events until at least Jan. 24.
Returning starters: None.
Other anticipated key returnees: Faizon Farr, 5-11, so., G (5.5 ppg); Elontae Phiffer, 5-7, sr., G (4.5 ppg); Sincere Smith, 6-1, sr., G (4.2 ppg).
Key fact: In July, the Beloit school district announced the return of Bautch as Beloit Memorial’s coach. He coached the Purple Knights in the early 2002 and led the program to two WIAA state tournament appearances. Bautch has been with the Beloit school district for 20 years and is a seminar teacher with the Freshman Academy. He replaced Dondre Bell as coach.
The lowdown: The Purple Knights lost all their starters from last year, including leading scorer Jaden Bell. They are expected to welcome many newcomers, along with a few returners from last season’s roster, led by Farr. When hired, Bautch said he wanted to build a daily culture of hard work, improvement and success and a strong cohesive team.
Janesville Craig Cougars
Coach: Ben McCormick, fourth year (33-38).
Season status: The Janesville school district has decided to conduct winter sports.
Returning starters: Angelo Rizzo, 6-3, sr., G, (19.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Marshaun Harriel, 5-10, jr., G (8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Luke Brown, 6-0, sr., G (2.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Other key returnees include: Da’marcus DeValk, 5-9, jr., G (3.3 ppg); Cole Bertagnoli, 6-2, sr., F/G; Keegan Clark, 5-9, so., G.
Key fact: Caleb Scoville and Rizzo formed a high-scoring duo last year for the Cougars. This season, Rizzo, DeValk and Harriel have begun this season as the team’s leading scorers.
The lowdown: Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are the only conference teams playing right now, as the Big Eight won’t hold league competitions or name conference champions this season. McCormick, who’s also Janesville Craig’s athletic director, and the Cougars have an opportunity to get off to a good start and gain experience while playing a non-conference schedule. Rizzo, a first-team all-conference choice last season, returns as one of the league’s top players.
Janesville Parker Vikings
Coach: Matt Bredesen, third year at Janesville Parker (8-36), 10th overall.
Returning starters: Robert DeLong, 6-0, sr., G (12.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg); Matt Hartwig, 6-3, sr., F (6.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg); Brenden Weis, 11.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg); Ethan Thompson, 5-10, sr., G (5.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Season status: The Janesville school district has decided to conduct winter sports.
Other key returnees: Sam Bess, 6-4, sr., F (6.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.1 apg); Kaden Vernon, 6-3, sr., G (2.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 spg); Jake Naber, 6-7, jr., C (1.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.1 apg); Nick Galvan, 6-1, sr., G (1.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg).
Key fact: Janesville Parker, along with Janesville Craig, are the only two schools from the Big Eight who elected to play to start the season. The Vikings will be playing a schedule made up of non-conference opponents.
The lowdown: The Vikings bring back eight players who logged meaningful minutes, four of whom will be playing meaningful minutes for the third season. Robert DeLong and Brenden Weis, who averaged 12.4 and 11.2 points per game, respectively, will be looking to lead the experienced group. DeLong is heading into his fourth year as a key player for Janesville Parker and was the leading scorer in 2019. Bredesen, now entering his third year with the Vikings, expects the team to make a jump with all the experience returning and players having two years to get familiar with Bredesen’s system.
Madison East Purgolders
Coach: Matt Miota, 11th year (145-100)
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: Jevan Boyton, 6-6, sr., F (11 ppg, 6 rpg); Mike McIntosh, 6-1, sr., G (8 ppg, 1 rpg).
Other key returnees: Carter Anderson, 5-9, sr., PG (2 ppg, 1 rpg); Robert Grant, 6-0, sr., G (1 ppg, 1 rpg); Jesse Hussin, 6-4, sr. (1 rpg, 1 ppg).
Key fact: Madison East, which had a strong team last year that featured Anthony Washington, Keonte Jones and Marcus Justice, was set to meet Madison La Follette in a highly anticipated WIAA Division 1 sectional final last March when the WIAA halted the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Purgolders can’t be certain how many games they will play this season.
The lowdown: Boyton, an outstanding rebounder who can score from inside and outside, and McIntosh, described by Miota as an excellent defender, will lead the way. This is their third year on varsity. Point guard Anderson is a strong ball handler. Junior guard Massi Malterer and 6-7 sophomore forward Habib Alidu-Ball are expected to be key contributors. Miota said Madison East has a “solid nucleus returning. Two starters and five seniors with some younger players mixed in will help us to be extremely competitive in the Big Eight. Three starters from last year will be playing in college this season, but we expect to be in the mix at the top of the conference. Team defense will need to be a strength, and first-year varsity players will need to step up and contribute.” Miota said athleticism and discipline will be team strengths. He has concerns about the team’s experience and depth.
Madison La Follette Lancers
Coach: Curtrel Robinson, seventh year (84-62).
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: None.
Other anticipated key returnees: Juok Riak, 6-7, jr., F (6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg)’ K’Shawn Gibbs, 6-2., jr. (5 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Travon Cloud, 6-3, sr. (2 ppg).
Key fact: Depending on when they get to start, the Lancers will look to reload after losing the core of last season’s powerhouse team, including league player of the year Isaiah Stewart, Ben Probst, Derek Gray, Dakovin Prather and Cyrus Lashore. The Lancers won the conference title last season and ascended to the top ranking in DIvision 1 for part of 2019-20.
The lowdown: La Follette’s strong season ended prematurely in March when the WIAA stopped the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- just prior to the sectional final round when La Follette and Madison East were scheduled to play. Rosters for some teams in the league are unsettled because of the uncertain playing situation this season, but Riak, Gibbs and Cloud are expected to lead the way for the Lancers, who, under Robinson’s direction, usually like to play a fast, intense, pressing style.
Madison Memorial Spartans
Coach: Steve Collins, 23rd year (432-112),
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: J.R. Mitchell, 5-10, sr., G (7.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg); Kyle Yu, 6-3, sr., G (13.5 ppg, 23.0 rpg, 1.0 spg).
Other key returnees: Michael DeYoung, 6-2, sr., G (5.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Key fact: The Spartans will be welcoming sophomore Braylen Blue to the program, a transfer who was previously with Sun Prairie. Blue is a 6-3 guard who already has the attention of collegiate programs such as Eastern Washington and Florida International, among others.
The lowdown: Madison Memorial will be down three of its top scorers from a season ago but the Spartans will be looking to compete for a top-three finish in the conference. Seniors J.R. Mitchell and Kyle Yu are entering their third year of varsity basketball and look to lead the team, but also will be joined by a newcomer in Blue. Collins called Blue a talented ball handler and scorer. Collins said DeYoung is a lockdown defender. Collins believes the teams that can jell quickly will have the most success, if the season is played. Yu plans to play baseball in college at Winona State.
Madison West Regents
Coach: Keith Stewart, 12th year (93-167).
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Expected returning starters: Fletcher McGrath, 6-3, sr., F/G (6.4 ppg); Jerome Jacobs, 6-2, jr. F/G (10.2 ppg).
Other anticipated key returnees: Elliot Berry, 6-0, sr., G/F (4.5 ppg); Josh Bowman, 5-10, sr., G (5.2 ppg); Finn Nicholas, 6-2., sr; Demond Thompson, 6-5, sr., C.; Michael Osterberg, 6-0., sr., G.
Key fact: The Regents were led by high-scoring Dayne Armwald (22.6 ppg) and Ben Davis last season, so will look for others to emerge this season on the offensive end.
The lowdown: The Regents could have a good nucleus of returning players, if and when their season begins. Stewart will count on his team to play rugged defense.
Middleton Cardinals
Coach: Kevin Bavery, 15th year (193-134), 30th overall (403-267)
Season status: The start of the season is delayed. The Nov. 18 Public Health Madison Dane County order doesn’t allow small-group practices.
Returning starters: None.
Other key returnees: Logan Raffel, 5-10, jr., G (5.3 ppg); T.J. Bauer, 5-10, jr., G (5.2 ppg); Kaden Fosdick, 6-4, so., F (2.5 ppg); Tanner Ballweg, 6-1, jr., F (2.0 ppg); Hayden Statz, 6-2, sr., F (1.0 ppg).
Key fact: The Cardinals lost all five starters. The group made up five of the top seven scorers from a season ago.
The lowdown: Middleton will be looking to improve off a 9-14 record and fifth-place conference finish but will have to do so without any returning starters. Bavery believes the team could have finished in the top four in the league (if a conference schedule had been in place) as the Cardinals return to a style of play they have played in the past. He said the junior class has a lot of depth, the sophomore class has three or four players with “big potential” and “the freshman class has some quality size and skilled kids as well.” Seniors David Meier and George FInch will join the five key returning players -- Raffel, Bauer, Fosdick, Ballweg and Statz. Last year, the program’s JV team was 20-2 and the freshman team was 19-0. Bavery said “getting the absolute highest effort out of everyone in practice as well as on game night regardless of role” will be a team strength. But he said that also will be a concern.
Sun Prairie Cardinals
Coach: Jeff Boos, 26th year at Sun Prairie (315-268), 38th overall (430-372)
Season status: Sun Prairie started small-group practices as scheduled, but the Nov. 18 Public Health Madison Dane County order shut that down. Regardless, athletic director Eric Nee said the Cardinals won’t play games until Jan. 22, at the earliest.
Returning starters: Ben Olson, 6-4, jr., F (10 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Addison Ostrenga, 6-4, jr., F (6 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Other key returnees: Connor Carpenter, 6-2, sr., G (2 ppg, 1 rpg); Durlin Radlund, 5-11, sr., G (5.0 ppg); Drew Houtakker, 6-5, sr., F (1.7 ppg).
Key fact: The Cardinals lost Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale, who were the team’s top two scorers, and Dawson Hughes from last year’s team. All three are playing college basketball.
The lowdown: Sun Prairie heads into the uncertain season after a 17-7 season where the Cardinals fell in the regional finals. “I am hoping that we have an opportunity to have a season,” said Boos, who has retired from teaching. He anticipates Olson, Ostrenga and Carpenter, who’s a good on-ball defender, to be among the key contributors. Boos said he believes team strengths will be team chemistry, basketball IQ, team athleticism, quickness and competitiveness. The Cardinals will try to make up for the loss of four letterwinners, including three starters. Boos said question marks will be game experience, rebounding and team defense. Ostrenga has orally committed to the University of Iowa for baseball.
Verona Wildcats
Coach: Reggie Patterson, first year (0-0)
Season status: The start of the season is delayed. The Big Eight Conference has said it won’t hold conference competitions and won’t name conference champions during the winter sports season.
Returning starters and key players include: Bennett Sherry, 6-5, sr., F; James Rae, 6-3, sr., F; Jacob Kisting, 6-4, sr., F; Jonah Anderson, 5-11, jr., G; Cam McCorkle, 5-10, sr., G; Kolson Roddick, 6-0, sr., G; Jacob Poller, 6-3, sr., F.
Key fact: Patterson, who takes over as the Wildcats’ coach, is a first-year head coach. Patterson, a 6-4 guard, played two years at Northeast Mississippi Community College and finished his college career playing for Mississippi State. He moved to Madison in 2017 and served as a graduate assistant for two years for the Edgewood College women’s basketball team and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership. He then accepted a job as a varsity assistant for tbe Verona girls basketball program, which is led by Angie Murphy.
The lowdown: The Wildcats lost seven letterwinners but have 11 returning letterwinners. Patterson said he hasn’t been able to work with any of the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once they come together he hopes to create a family environment for the players. “We have a young team with a great group of seniors leading us into this season,” Patterson said. “With it being a new staff, our goal is to compete with every team in the Big Eight and leave it all on the court. Without being able to work with the team this offseason, a lot of learning is going to happen on both ends. Our players and staff are going to be expected to come ready to work everyday.”
Compiled by -- Eliot Clough, Raul Vazquez, Jon Masson, Art Kabelowsky.
