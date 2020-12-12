Big Eight Conference boys basketball preview: Janesville schools tip off season, while other teams wait amid COVID-19 pandemic

The lowdown: Middleton will be looking to improve off a 9-14 record and fifth-place conference finish but will have to do so without any returning starters. Bavery believes the team could have finished in the top four in the league (if a conference schedule had been in place) as the Cardinals return to a style of play they have played in the past. He said the junior class has a lot of depth, the sophomore class has three or four players with “big potential” and “the freshman class has some quality size and skilled kids as well.” Seniors David Meier and George FInch will join the five key returning players -- Raffel, Bauer, Fosdick, Ballweg and Statz. Last year, the program’s JV team was 20-2 and the freshman team was 19-0. Bavery said “getting the absolute highest effort out of everyone in practice as well as on game night regardless of role” will be a team strength. But he said that also will be a concern.