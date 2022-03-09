 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Eight, Badger conference teams brace for WIAA boys basketball sectional semifinals

La Follette head boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson agrees with a call by the referees during the first half against Madison Eastside at La Follette High School in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Three Big Eight Conference boys basketball teams remain alive among the four left in the WIAA Division 1 West Allis Central sectional.

Sixth-seeded Sun Prairie will meet second-seeded Madison La Follette in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waunakee. 

Sun Prairie advanced on Addison Ostrenga’s reverse layup with about 3 seconds to play in the regional final Saturday, giving the host Cardinals a 66-65 victory over 14th-seeded Brookfield East. La Follette topped seventh-seeded Madison East 96-71.

Fifth-seeded Middleton faces top-seeded Brookfield Central at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oconomowoc. Middleton, which has been without senior guard Logan Raffel (appendectomy) in postseason play, upended fourth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead 60-40 Saturday.

The sectional semifinal winners are scheduled to meet in the sectional title game at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Allis Central. That site might change should Middleton defeat Brookfield Central.

Three Badger Conference teams also are alive in the Division 2 Oregon sectional.

Top-seeded DeForest will face second-seeded Oregon in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baraboo. Second-seeded Milton plays top-seeded Salem Westosha Central at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilmot Union High School in Wilmot.

The winner of those two sectional semifinals play in the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon. That site would move if Oregon advances.

In another area game of note, second-seeded Columbus takes on fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Monona Grove High School in Monona. The game originally was scheduled for Prairie du Chien, prior to being moved to Monona Grove.

Madison Edgewood and Beaver Dam are other Badger Conference schools still in the postseason hunt. 

Capitol South Conference teams Marshall and New Glarus also will be in sectional semifinal action – against each other. Third-seeded Marshall plays fifth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 4 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pardeeville.

Area and region sectional semifinal boys basketball games include:

Division 1 -- No. 6 Sun Prairie vs. No. 2 Madison La Follette, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waunakee.

Division 1 – No. 5 Middleton vs. No. 1 Brookfield Central, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oconomowoc.

Division 2 – No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 DeForest, 7 p.m. Thursday, Baraboo.

Division 2 – No. 2 Milton vs. No. 1 Salem Westosha Central, 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilmot Union HS.

Division 2 – No. 2 Beaver Dam vs. No. 1 Glendale Nicolet, 7 p.m. Thursday, Plymouth.

Division 3 – No. 4 Madison Edgewood vs. No. 2 Columbus, 7 p.m. Thursday, Monona Grove HS.

Division 4 – No. 5 New Glarus vs. No. 3 Marshall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Pardeeville.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

