Big Eight All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams

First team — Clevon Easton, G, freshman, Madison East; Gavyn Hurley, PG, junior, Middleton; Arhman Lewis, PG, junior, Madison La Follette; Sam Mickelson, F, sophomore, Madison Memorial; Jake Naber, C, senior, Janesville Parker; Ben Olson, G/F, senior, Sun Prairie; Ta-Shun Pender, F, senior, Madison West; Camron Yahnke, W/F, senior, Madison La Follette 

Second team — Jeffrey Brown, F, senior, Madison West; Chestnut Darius, G/F, junior, Sun Prairie; Da-Marcus Devalk, G, senior, Janesville Craig; Quinton Lomack Jr., G/W, sophomore, Madison La Follette; Massi Malterer, G, senior, Madison East; Tre Miller, PG, junior, Janesville Parker; Andrew Murphy, PG, freshman, Verona; Logan Raffel, G, senior, Middleton

Honorable mention — Addison Ostrenga, G/F, senior, Sun Prairie; Jonah Anderson, G, senior, Verona; Davion Bland, G, senior, Beloit Memorial; Braylen Blue, G, junior, Madison Memorial; JJ Douglas, F, sophomore, Janesville Parker; Fazion Farr, G, Beloit Memorial; Gavin Farrell, G, junior, Verona; K'shawn Gibbs, G/W, senior, Madison La Follette; Michael Williams, PG, sophomore, Madison West; Ian Wischhoff, G, freshman, Madison Memorial

Player of the Year: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton

Coach of the Year: Curtrel Robinson, Madison La Follette

Defensive Player of the Year: K'shawn Gibbs, Madison La Follette

