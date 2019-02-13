Try 1 month for 99¢
LaMont Weaver during his Beloit Memorial playing days

A photo of LaMont Weaver during his Beloit Memorial playing days.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Beloit school district and Beloit Memorial High School are planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Shot heard round the state,” according to a release.

The shot occurred in 1969 when LaMont Weaver made a last-second 55-foot shot that banked in to tie the WIAA state boys basketball championship game. Beloit Memorial then went on to win the state title with an 80-79 double-overtime victory over Neenah.

Neenah’s Pat Hawley made a 10-foot jumper from the lane to give Neenah a 70-68 lead with 3 seconds left. But the Purple Knights, led by coach Bernie Barkin, tied the game on Weaver’s shot (this was before the 3-pointer), sending the game into the first overtime.

The celebration was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beloit Memorial’s Barkin Arena, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Madison Memorial was scheduled to play Beloit Memorial in boys basketball at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. That game was rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Beloit Memorial. 

The celebration of Weaver's show now will be Wednesday night. 

