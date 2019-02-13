The Beloit school district and Beloit Memorial High School are planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Shot heard round the state,” according to a release.
The shot occurred in 1969 when LaMont Weaver made a last-second 55-foot shot that banked in to tie the WIAA state boys basketball championship game. Beloit Memorial then went on to win the state title with an 80-79 double-overtime victory over Neenah.
Neenah’s Pat Hawley made a 10-foot jumper from the lane to give Neenah a 70-68 lead with 3 seconds left. But the Purple Knights, led by coach Bernie Barkin, tied the game on Weaver’s shot (this was before the 3-pointer), sending the game into the first overtime.
The celebration was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beloit Memorial’s Barkin Arena, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Madison Memorial was scheduled to play Beloit Memorial in boys basketball at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. That game was rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Beloit Memorial.
The celebration of Weaver's show now will be Wednesday night.