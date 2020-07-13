Beloit Memorial names Shane Bautch as boys basketball coach

Beloit Memorial is turning to Shane Bautch, a former Purple Knights’ coach, as its new boys basketball coach.
The Beloit school district announced the hirings of Bautch as Beloit Memorial boys basketball coach and Sheridan Michels as girls tennis coach in a release sent Monday night.
Bautch coached the Purple Knights in the early 2000s and led the program to two WIAA state tournament appearances.
Bautch has been with the Beloit district for 20 years and is a seminar teacher with the Freshman Academy.
“I can’t wait to get in the gym with our guys and build a daily culture of hard work, improvement and success,” Bautch said in the release. “I look forward to building a strong cohesive team of athletes. The challenge will be compelling, but I embrace it wholeheartedly and with positive energy for the future of our team.”
Dondre Bell was Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball coach the past two years.
Michels will lead the girls tennis team this fall.
Michels has been with the district for five years and is a physical education teacher at Beloit Memorial High School.
“I am really excited about coaching girls tennis and helping the team improve their skill level and game,” Michels said in the release. “We have a great team of girls and I am looking forward to seeing some of my former Aldrich students on the team.”
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard is looking forward to seeing the two coaches’ leadership.
“Both individuals are top-notch teachers, coaches and people,” Beard said in the release. “They will bring a lot of excitement, team building and skill development to our athletes and our athletic program at the high school.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!