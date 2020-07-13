Beloit Memorial names Shane Bautch as boys basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beloit Memorial is turning to Shane Bautch, a former Purple Knights’ coach, as its new boys basketball coach.

The Beloit school district announced the hirings of Bautch as Beloit Memorial boys basketball coach and Sheridan Michels as girls tennis coach in a release sent Monday night.

Bautch coached the Purple Knights in the early 2000s and led the program to two WIAA state tournament appearances.

Bautch has been with the Beloit district for 20 years and is a seminar teacher with the Freshman Academy.

“I can’t wait to get in the gym with our guys and build a daily culture of hard work, improvement and success,” Bautch said in the release. “I look forward to building a strong cohesive team of athletes. The challenge will be compelling, but I embrace it wholeheartedly and with positive energy for the future of our team.”

Dondre Bell was Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball coach the past two years.

Michels will lead the girls tennis team this fall.

Michels has been with the district for five years and is a physical education teacher at Beloit Memorial High School.