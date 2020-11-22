Beaver Dam's Nate Abel commits to Michigan Tech for men's basketball

Beaver Dam senior Nate Abel announced on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan Tech and plans to play men’s basketball.

Abel, a 6-foot-1 point guard, was a first-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Badger North Conference in 2019-20.

He was an honorable-mention choice in Division 2 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys basketball team in 2019-20.

Michigan Tech is an NCAA Division II program in Houghton, Michigan.

Abel tweeted, in part: “…I would like to thank my family, especially my parents, who have put all their efforts into me and my dream: to play basketball at the next level. Words cannot describe how thankful I am for them and all that they have done/do for me.

“I would also like to thank all of the coaches who have coached me in the past and who gave me a lot of their insight, especially Coach Ladron, Coach Smith, Coach Maulick, Coach Campbell and Coach Pickarts.