Beaver Dam's Nate Abel commits to Michigan Tech for men's basketball

Beaver Dam senior Nate Abel announced on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan Tech and plans to play men’s basketball.
Abel, a 6-foot-1 point guard, was a first-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Badger North Conference in 2019-20.
He was an honorable-mention choice in Division 2 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.
He was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys basketball team in 2019-20.
Michigan Tech is an NCAA Division II program in Houghton, Michigan.
Abel tweeted, in part: “…I would like to thank my family, especially my parents, who have put all their efforts into me and my dream: to play basketball at the next level. Words cannot describe how thankful I am for them and all that they have done/do for me.
“I would also like to thank all of the coaches who have coached me in the past and who gave me a lot of their insight, especially Coach Ladron, Coach Smith, Coach Maulick, Coach Campbell and Coach Pickarts.
“To that point, I would also like to thank all of the trainers that I have trained with throughout the years to get me to where I am today: Jason Otter, Mike Lee, Anna DeForge, Gary Close, (Ryan) Borowicz to name a few. I also thank Brian Bott and his staff for investing their time into me getting stronger and more athletic throughout my high school career.
“I am thankful for all of the college coaches that have recruited me over my high school career and for believing in me and my abilities!
“I am also thankful for Mr. Miller and Mr. Flood, who have put not only a lot of time and effort into me, but also my teammates. My goal and my passion ever since I was a little kid has been to play in college.
“Therefore, I announce that I will be attending and continuing my academic and athletic basketball career at the Michigan Technological University! There, I will not only be able to pursue the sport that I love playing, but I will also be able to attend and graduate with a high academic degree! I appreciate everyone who has helped me along the way and their continual support to help and guide me to where I am today. …”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!