Beaver Dam boys basketball can't get back in sync in season-ending loss to Glendale Nicolet

PLYMOUTH — The Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team needed the shots to fall in Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Glendale Nicolet at Plymouth High School.

However, while the Golden Beavers had no problem tickling the twine the opening 18 minutes, the proverbial dried up after halftime as the Knights went on a big second-half run that eventually led them to a 59-42 victory.

“It was one of those games where it was hard to get into a rhythm,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.

The Knights (22-4) outrebounded the Golden Beavers, 11-2, for second chance points.

A contributing factor to that was Nicolet senior Donovan Sparks and junior Miles Nation who finished with 10 points apiece.

“He’s a big dude,” Ladron said. “Sparks and Nation both are big inside and they gave us some trouble over there.

The Golden Beavers (14-13) racked off six-straight points to begin the second half to take a 26-24 lead after senior Brady Helbing got a layup to drop with 14 minutes, 53 seconds left.

But that lead was short-lived when Sparks got a bucket in the post a couple minutes later, sparking a 15-3 run for the Knights to as they seized a 39-29 lead with 5:22 to play.

“He was tough,” Helbing said of Sparks. “We tried doubling him. I thought he did a great job of passing and using his footwork. Props to him.”

Ladron agreed the big run by the Knights was demoralizing.

“For sure,” he said. “They’re a good team and obviously we were having a hard time scoring. They get on a big run like that, it makes it tough on us.”

Helbing finished with a game-high 18 points while senior Tyler Bunkoske added 15 to pace the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam senior Alex Soto also had seven points.

Nicolet freshman David Bolden led the Knights with 11 points and sophomore Matthew McKay also had 10 points as four finished in double-figures.

Both teams answered each other’s runs during the first half.

“Defensively, we were pretty good in the first half,” Ladron said. “We struggled all night, offensively, I thought. We just couldn’t get enough space. We had a hard time finishing at times.”

However, with the game tied at 14, Bunkoske got a bucket to initially give Beaver Dam a two-point lead, but at 5:27, Nicolet sophomore Damon Landrum made two free throws to tie the game and start a 10-6 run to put the Knights up 24-20 at halftime.

“We thought we were in a great spot,” Helbing said. “We played really bad offensively and we were still only down four. We gave up seven offensive rebounds at half and we were only down four, so we thought we were in a great spot. We just didn’t come out and do what we needed to do.”

Landrum finished with six points.

Despite the loss, Ladron said he was still proud of his guys, who never gave up on their up-and-down season that saw them start the year 7-1 only to slump to an 11-11 record at the end of the regular season.

“I’m really proud of us for being able to bounce back from our rough stretch in the middle of the season and winning five in a row and getting to this point,” he said. “These kids could’ve really folded when things were going bad and they didn’t. That’s because of our seniors. Our seniors did a nice job of leading when we needed them to.”

Helbing agreed with his coach.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” he said. “I love each and every one of them. It’s sad that it’s over.”

