Duke won the Jalen Johnson sweepstakes.
The former Sun Prairie standout announced on Twitter Thursday that he had chosen the Blue Devils.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program was among Johnson’s finalists, a group that also included Kentucky and Arizona.
UW was hoping to add Johnson to a 2020 recruiting class that includes sibling wings Johnny and Jordan Davis from La Crosse Central and Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area.
But Duke was long considered the favorite for the 6-foot-8 Johnson, who will be a senior next season at Glendale Nicolet High School.
Johnson helped lead Sun Prairie to the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in boys basketball during his sophomore season before transferring to Nicolet.
He earned first-team all-state honors and was The Associated Press boys basketball player of the year as a junior, while helping Nicolet win the Division 2 championship last March at the Kohl Center.
Johnson is ranked fourth nationally in the 2020 class, according to ESPN.