Junior-to-be Jalen Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward and one of the nation’s top recruits in the men’s basketball class of 2020, said via Twitter on Sunday night that he was “happy to announce” that he and his brother Kobe planned to attend Glendale Nicolet this school year.
Jalen and Kobe Johnson, a sophomore-to-be who plays guard, were on the Sun Prairie boys basketball team that won the Big Eight Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the first time in program history, falling to Brookfield East 52-50 in overtime in the semifinals.
Jalen Johnson, reached Sunday night, confirmed his move from Sun Prairie to Nicolet. But he declined further comment, saying: “I can’t talk about it right now,” adding his parents requested that he not discuss the decision.
Jalen Johnson has enjoyed a successful summer AAU season playing for the Phenom University AAU 16U team, which includes 6-9 junior-to-be Jamari Sibley and 6-3 guard Desmond Polk, who are both at Nicolet. Polk, a class of 2020 recruit, enrolled at Nicolet after attending and playing his sophomore basketball season at New Berlin West.
Jalen Johnson has received many college offers and much interest from colleges. Interest or offers include from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Arizona, Iowa and the University of Wisconsin.
He was one of 18 finalists for the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s U17 World Cup team this summer, though he wasn’t picked for the final team.
He averaged almost 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Sun Prairie, after missing the start of the season with an injured foot.
Johnson was a first-team selection on the Big Eight all-conference team, a unanimous choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team, a second-team Associated Press all-state pick and a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Large Schools All-Area boys basketball team for the 2017-18 season.
Kobe Johnson was a reserve for the Cardinals during his freshman season.
A message was left for Sun Prairie boys basketball coach Jeff Boos on Sunday night.