Basket by Delaware Hale in final seconds of overtime sends Sun Prairie past Madison East

Sun Prairie senior Delaware Hale turned to one of his favorite moves as the final seconds of overtime ticked down Friday night.
Hale, a 6-foot-6 forward, caught a pass in the middle of the lane and made a turnaround jumper with about 1.4 seconds left in overtime, sending Sun Prairie to a 69-67 Big Eight Conference boys basketball victory over host Madison East, which stormed back from a 16-point second-half deficit.
“It was a set play,” Hale said. “We were in the timeout and we knew we could get the ball inside. Colin (Schaefer) got me the ball. Coach had told me to get to the rim, and I got to the rim. It was a good play.
“That (turnaround) is my go-to move, I would say, out of the Marquette play.”
Here is the game winner. pic.twitter.com/2vHnks2SHN— Sun Prairie BBall (@SPHSBasketball) January 11, 2020
Hale led Sun Prairie (8-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) with 22 points, including four of the Cardinals’ five points in the four-minute overtime. Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos had instructed Schaefer to initiate the attack with eight seconds left during a timeout with 24.5 seconds left.
“We finished it,” said Boos, whose team was WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last season. “I give credit to the kids. We executed some great sets when we needed to, and in overtime we got the ball to `Del,’ and were fortunate.”
Schaefer, a 6-foot senior guard, added 15 points and senior forward Deante Luster totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds, including nine boards in the first half, as Sun Prairie bounced back after losing to league leader Madison La Follette on Tuesday.
The Cardinals — ranked fourth in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll — used a 15-0 run to seize a 26-13 lead in the first half and had a 29-19 halftime advantage.
“We really pushed the ball in transition,” Boos said. “I didn’t think we pushed it as much in the second half.”
The Cardinals led 52-36 with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining before the sixth-ranked Purgolders battled back and forced overtime.
Senior wing Keonte Jones, who spent considerable time on the bench because of foul trouble, scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half for the defending Big Eight champion Purgolders (6-2, 5-1).
Senior wing Anthony Washington added 19 points and 12 rebounds. He had 13 points in the second half when Madison East outscored Sun Prairie 45-35. But the 6-3 Washington and teammates Jevan Boyton and David McKinley had fouled out by the time overtime began.
“We fought back,” Purgolders coach Matt Miota said. “We didn’t play our best ball in the first half. We put a nice run together, but it took a lot out of us. Our man-to-man defense wasn’t very solid and the help side wasn’t there (in the first half).”
East senior guard Max Bauman made a 3-point shot, pulling the Purgolders within 62-60 with 2:13 left in regulation. Jones tied the game at 62-all on a drive to the basket with 1:49 left.
After Washington fouled out, Schaefer made two free throws, giving the Cardinals a 64-62 lead with 37.7 seconds left. Senior Moses Fadele’s putback with about eight seconds left tied the game at 64 and forced overtime.
Basket & a stop! TIE GAME! We’re headed to OT! #EAST 64, SP 64 | OT pic.twitter.com/hgX7eRpIbq— Eastside Boy’s Basketball (@EastSideBBB) January 11, 2020
In overtime, the Cardinals scored the first three points before Purgolders junior guard Michael McIntosh converted a three-point play, tying the game at 67 with 1:06 remaining before Sun Prairie set the play for Hale.
“We were able to get the isolation out of Marquette for Delaware Hale and he was able to finish it,” Boos said.
Once Hale scored and after a timeout, six-tenths of second remained. Jones caught a long inbounds pass on the right wing, but his 3-point shot from about 25 feet missed as time expired.
Sun Prairie 29 35 5 — 69
Madison East 19 45 3 — 67
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) —Schaefer 5 4-5 15, Luster 4 1-4 10, Carpenter 0 0-2 0, Ware 4 1-4 9, Hughes 3 3-4 9, Hale 9 3-5 22, Ostrenga 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 12-24 69.
MADISON EAST — Jones 7 7-8 22, Washington 4 10-10 19, McKinley 2 4-5 9, Fadele 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 3 2-3 9, Bauman 1 0-0 3, Boyton 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 24-28 67.
3-point goals: SP 3 (Schaefer 1, Luster 1, Hale 1); ME 5 (Jones 1, Washington 1, McKinley 1, McIntosh 1, Bauman 1). Total fouls: SP 24; ME 24. Fouled out: Luster, Boyton, McKinley, Washington. Technical foul: McKinley.