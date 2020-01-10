Basket by Delaware Hale in final seconds of overtime sends Sun Prairie past Madison East

Sun Prairie senior Delaware Hale turned to one of his favorite moves as the final seconds of overtime ticked down Friday night.

Hale, a 6-foot-6 forward, caught a pass in the middle of the lane and made a turnaround jumper with about 1.4 seconds left in overtime, sending Sun Prairie to a 69-67 Big Eight Conference boys basketball victory over host Madison East, which stormed back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

“It was a set play,” Hale said. “We were in the timeout and we knew we could get the ball inside. Colin (Schaefer) got me the ball. Coach had told me to get to the rim, and I got to the rim. It was a good play.

“That (turnaround) is my go-to move, I would say, out of the Marquette play.”

Hale led Sun Prairie (8-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) with 22 points, including four of the Cardinals’ five points in the four-minute overtime. Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos had instructed Schaefer to initiate the attack with eight seconds left during a timeout with 24.5 seconds left.

“We finished it,” said Boos, whose team was WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last season. “I give credit to the kids. We executed some great sets when we needed to, and in overtime we got the ball to `Del,’ and were fortunate.”