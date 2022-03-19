Badgers' commit Luke Haertle leads Lake Country Lutheran to WIAA Division 3 title

On Thursday, Luke Haertle poured in a season-high 35 points in the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center.

The Hartland Lake Country Lutheran senior came nowhere close to that in Saturday’s championship game against West Salem, shooting 3-for-12 and missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

It didn’t matter. Haertle, a preferred walk-on in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 2022 recruiting class, still had the biggest impact on the game.

The 6-foot-4 forward nearly had a triple-double with 14 points — he was 8-for-10 at the free throw line — 11 rebounds and nine assists.

His final assist came on a full-court heave ahead to 6-6 senior Ben Lubbers for a breakaway dunk with 10 seconds remaining, punctuating the Lightning’s first WIAA state title, a 67-56 victory over the top-seeded Panthers (27-2).

“We just couldn’t get him stopped,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “He’s awfully good at seeing the floor.”

Added Haertle about not having his usual shooting touch: “I just tried to find as many ways to impact the game as possible.”

Lubbers was the big recipient of Haertle’s floor vision, scoring 22 points after being saddled with foul trouble and scoring only one point in the semifinals for Lake Country Lutheran (28-2).

Noah Howard had 16 points, three of them coming on a 3-pointer to punctuate an 18-2 second-half run that turned Lake Country Lutheran’s 31-29 halftime deficit into a 47-33 lead with 10 minutes, 16 seconds to go.

Division 2

Pewaukee 67,

La Crosse Central 48

The top-seeded Pirates (27-3), coached by former UW men’s basketball player David Burkemper, repeated as Division 2 champions.

Pewaukee senior guard Ashton Janowski and sophomore guard Nick Janowski scored 19 points apiece, while junior wing Milan Momcilovic contributed 17 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Devon Fielding led the second-seeded RiverHawks (28-2) with 17 points.

Division 4

Manitowoc Roncalli 55,

Milwaukee Academy

of Science 45

Four players for the second-seeded Jets (26-3) scored in double-figures, including a game-high 17 by Luke Pautz, in their victory over the top-seeded Novas (23-6).

Pautz had 12 rebounds for Roncalli, which led 24-22 at halftime but went on a 15-4 run over the first 9 minutes of the second half to pull away.

Trimble named best

Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble was named recipient of the 2022 Mr. Basketball award by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-3 Trimble, North Carolina commit, led Menomonee Falls to the Greater Metro Conference title and to the program’s first state appearance, which resulted in a 51-50 loss to Brookfield Central in the Division 1 semifinals.

Trimble averaged 26.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots. He surpassed 2,000 career points and became Menomonee Falls’ all-time leader in scoring and assists.