Badgers commit Johnny Davis earns WBCA's 'Mr. Basketball' honor

La Crosse Central senior wing Johnny Davis was named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s “Mr. Basketball,” signifying the top boys high school player in the state.

The announcement came Tuesday from the WBCA.

The 6-foot-5 Davis is a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball commit. His twin, Jordan Davis, also is a UW commit.

Johnny Davis averaged 27.2 points for La Crosse Central (20-5) and was known for his consistent play and ability to do many things for his team. He averaged 9.2 rebounds per game and shot 58% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point distance, according to the La Crosse Tribune.

Central defeated Onalaska 55-40 last Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. Davis scored 16 points in that game.

The Red Raiders had made four consecutive state tournament appearances, including winning a state title in 2017. They were seeking a fifth consecutive state tournament appearance this season, but the WIAA canceled the rest of the girls state tournament and the boys postseason late Thursday night due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The La Crosse area swept top honors from the WBCA as La Crosse Aquinas senior guard Lexi Donarski was named “Miss Basketball” on Monday.

