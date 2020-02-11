Badger South-leading Stoughton boys basketball team rides defense past Madison Edgewood

“It was a typical Badger South game,” said Hobson, who has committed to Michigan Tech for basketball. “The coaches have been coaching in the league for a very long time and, defensively, it’s a very well-respected conference. … It showed tonight that we have spurts where we can play fast and really score the ball. We didn’t shoot great on the outside as a team. But if we can win by 15 points and not shoot great, it’s a great sign for us.“

Stoughton junior guard Cael McGee had 10 points, with four of his five field goals coming on dunks, and three steals. Reece Sproul, a 6-6 junior, provided eight points and eight rebounds and 6-6 sophomore Barrett Nelson contributed eight points off the bench for Stoughton.

“We were 1-for-17 from 3,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “On the one hand, that’s not good. On the other hand, for us to win a game by 15 points when you go 1-for-17 from 3 says something about your defense. That is what had been there for us.”

Junior guard Isandro Jimenez made two 3-pointers and led the Crusaders (7-11, 4-6) with 12 points, including eight in the second half.