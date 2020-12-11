Badger South boys basketball preview: UW-Green Bay commit Cade Meyer, Monroe have great expectations

The lowdown: The Cheesemakers bring back all five of their top scorers from a season ago and lost just one starter. They return 98% of their scoring. They are about as experienced as they come with seven letterwinners back; three have played varsity basketball for three years and one who has played all four years. “I expect our team to have a great season considering all the things going on in this world,” Bassett said. The team’s goal is to take the next step and advance further in postseason, Bassett said. “We have to attack each day like it could be our last and learn how to play defense like we have a one-point lead and 10 seconds left every possession,” Bassett said.