Badger South boys basketball preview: UW-Green Bay commit Cade Meyer, Monroe have great expectations

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team Conf All
Stoughton 12-2 21-4
Monroe 11-3 18-6
Milton 8-6 12-11
Watertown 8-6 12-11
Edgewood 6-8 10-14
Monona Grove 5-9 8-16
Oregon 4-10 8-15
Fort Atkinson 2-12 6-18
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton.
Second team: Michael Regnier, sr., Madison Edgewood; Connor Bracken, sr., Monona Grove; Lance Nelson, sr., Monona Grove; Cade Meyer, sr., Monroe; J.T. Seagreaves, jr., Monroe.
Honorable mention: Isandro Jimenez, sr., Madison Edgewood; Carson Baker, jr., Fort Atkinson; Drew Evans, jr., Fort Atkinson; Sam Burdette, sr., Milton; Reece Sproul, sr., Stoughton.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Monroe; 2, Stoughton; 3, Milton, Madison Edgewood.
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks
Coach: Mike Hintz, 12th year (91-171), overall record is 139-226
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Fort Atkinson has elected to play and organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Greyson Wixom, 6-1, sr., G (7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Carson Baker, 5-10, jr., G (7.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Cade Cosson, 5-10, jr., G (5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Drew Evans, 6-4, jr., F (7.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
Other key returnees: Jackson Fenner, 6-2, sr., G (5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Logan Kees, 6-3, so., F (3.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Caden Klingbeil, 6-1, sr., F (1.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Jack Opperman, 6-4, so., F (1.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Key fact: Fort Atkinson welcomes back junior guard Evan Dudzek, who was forced to miss his sophomore year due to injury.
The lowdown: The Blackhawks are an experienced group. The team includes nine seniors and four returning starters. The senior-laden group will look to improve on a 6-18 season. Hintz believes some of the strengths of the team are chemistry, athleticism and energy. On the flipside, he foresees the team struggling with turnovers, team rebounding and being able to score consistently.
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Chris Zwettler, 32nd year at Madison Edgewood (434-280), 40th overall (527-384)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Madison Edgewood was given approval by its Board of Trustees to have winter sports. The Nov. 18 order from Public Health Madison & Dane County shut down practices, including small-group practices. Edgewood, in Dane County, is practicing out of the county and scheduling road games.
Returning starters: Isandro Jimenez, 6-0, sr., G (14.8 ppg); Michael Regnier, 6-0, sr., G (12.6 ppg); Ben Newton, 6-3, sr., G (7.4 ppg), Ovu Nwankwo, 6-3, sr., F (4.0 ppg).
Other key returnees: Charlie Clark, 6-7, sr., F (3.1 ppg); Jackson Trudgeon, 5-11, jr., G (3.6 ppg).
Key fact: The Crusaders bring in junior Caden Thomas, who averaged 4.7 points per game for Mount Horeb.
The lowdown: Madison Edgewood is looking to improve on a 10-14 record and will have a veteran group to do so. Not only do the Crusaders return four starters but also have their top four players off the bench coming back. “We expect to have a better year than last year,” Zwettler said.
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Alex Olson, fourth year.
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. Milton recently decided to suspend its athletics, indicating to play the district must be in an in-person learning model and that Rock County cannot be in Phase 1.
Returning starters: Jack Campion, 5-10, jr., G (20.1 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.3 rpg, 2 spg); Ethan Burrows, 5-10, sr., G (7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2 spg); Sam Burdette, 6-1, sr., G (12.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Other players who saw action include: Evan Jordahl, 5-10, sr., G (5.6 ppg); Tommy Widner, 6-2, jr., F/G (4.2 ppg); Zack Bothun, 5-10, jr., G (4.7 ppg); Mason Ratzburg, 6-1, jr., C; Andre Wafford, 6-1, sr. F; Nolan Larson, 5-10, sr., G.
Key fact: Milton has eight letterwinners returning, including Campion, who Olson believes is one of the best point guards in the state. Campion led the team in scoring and assists last year and sets the tone defensively, Olson said.
The lowdown: Burdette is one of the top shooters in the area, in Olson’s estimation. Burrows, meanwhile, is “our duct tape,” Olson said. “He can fix any problem defensively that is thrown at us.” Uncertainty surrounds the season, however. “We expect to compete with every team in the state and continue to add some signature wins to gain confidence to have success in the postseason,” Olson said. “If we had a conference race I believe we would be in the top half with a chance to compete for a title. If we receive the opportunity to play, if we are physical and rebound at a proficient rate, we will be successful. We have outstanding and deep guard play.”
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Dan Zweifel, 25th year (303-251).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to hold competitions in winter sports or name conference champions. Zweifel said the Silver Eagles hope to start practice Jan. 4.
Returning starters: Lance Nelson, 5-11, sr., G, (15.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3 apg); Connor Bracken, 6-5, sr., F, (9 ppg, 10.8 rpg); Jordan Hibner, 6-3, jr., G, (5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg).
Other key returnees: Luke Tipton, 6-2, sr., G, (5.2 ppg, 1 rpg); Kevin Nett, 6-3, sr., F, (2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Owen Croak, 6-0, sr., G, (2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Key fact: The Silver Eagles have 10 letterwinners returning this season, including second-team All-Badger South honorees Lance Nelson and Connor Bracken.
The lowdown: Monona Grove finished 8-16 last season, but brings back a large portion of its core. Last season’s team was mostly young, only having three seniors on the roster. But they have experience returning this season. “We are hoping to get an opportunity to play toward the end of the season,” Zweifel said.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Brian Bassett, fifth year at Monroe, 22nd overall (66-50)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. The start to Monroe’s season is delayed. But the Cheesemakers are scheduled to begin practices Dec. 14 and competitions Dec. 28 for winter sports.
Returning starters: Carson Luezinger, 6-0, jr., G (15.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.7 apg); Cade Meyer, 6-8, sr., F (18.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.1 apg); JT Seagreaves, 6-6, jr., G (11.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.6 apg); Max Golembiewski, 6-4, sr., G (8.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg)
Other key returnees: Tyler Matley, 5-11, sr., G (5.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
Key fact: Monroe returns three players who received all-conference honors. Carson Leuzinger earned first-time honors and both Cade Meyer and J.T. Seagreaves earned second-team honors. Meyer is committed to UW-Green Bay.
The lowdown: The Cheesemakers bring back all five of their top scorers from a season ago and lost just one starter. They return 98% of their scoring. They are about as experienced as they come with seven letterwinners back; three have played varsity basketball for three years and one who has played all four years. “I expect our team to have a great season considering all the things going on in this world,” Bassett said. The team’s goal is to take the next step and advance further in postseason, Bassett said. “We have to attack each day like it could be our last and learn how to play defense like we have a one-point lead and 10 seconds left every possession,” Bassett said.
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Chris Siebert, 3rd year (22-24)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports. Oregon suspended all winter sports competitions. The Panthers currently are not allowed to hold practices or games inside Dane County under newly tightened COVID-19 restrictions.
Returning starters: Ryne Panzer, 6-1, jr., G (9.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.9 spg); Brandon Kerns, 6-4, jr., F (6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg); Ryan McCorkle, 6-2, sr., F (4.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 apg); Bryce Kerns, 6-4, sr., F (4.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg)
Other key returnees: Ben Statz, 6-0, sr., G (3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg); Isaac Gard, 6-1, sr., G (3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg).
Key fact: The Panthers will be without senior Erik Victorson, who opted to transfer to look to play more games this winter. Victorson led the team in scoring as he averaged 18.1 points per game.
The lowdown: Following an 8-15 season, Oregon will hope to bounce back as they bring back 12 letterwinners, including four starters. But the Panthers lost their leading scorer in Erik Victorson. Siebert will ask junior Ryne Panzer to step up into a much larger role. “He's played a lot of varsity minutes over the last few years, and we are really excited to see him lead,” Siebert said. Under normal circumstances, Siebert believed the conference race would have been competitive and thought his team “would be able to be competitive in any game we play.”
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Nolan Weber, fifth year (69-29), fifth year overall (69-29).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. The start to Stoughton’s season is delayed through Dec. 31, at least.
Returning starters: Cael McGee, 6-2, sr., G (15.1 ppg, 6 rpg); Reece Sproul, 6-7, sr., F (7.0 ppg); Luke Fernholz, 6-2. Jr., G (4.8 ppg).
Other key players: Jared McGuire, sr; Steven Benoy, sr.; Curtis Jaskulke, sr.; Teddy Baldukas, sr.; Eagan Olson, sr.; Ayden Probst, jr.; Jayden Zywicki, jr.; Kaden Stokstad, jr.; Beck Sisler, jr.
Key fact: Two key players from last year transferred. Barrett Nelson transferred to Fall River and Konner Knauf to Edgerton, Weber said.
The lowdown: Stoughton, which lost to DeForest in a sectional semifinal last year, has seven letterwinners returning. McGee is an “extremely athletic guard who is primed for a big season,” Weber said. Sproul, a forward, can play inside or outside, while Fernholz is a “glue guy” for the team, Weber said. “Our expectations were high with two of our top three leading scorers returning,” Weber said. “Despite that, we have to replace one of the best players in our school's history in Adam Hobson as well as our starting point guard from last year, Nathan Hutcherson. In addition, we lost two important rotation players to transfers. With no summer, and a late start to the season, it is hard to predict where we will be as a team.”
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Jim O’Leary, first year at Watertown, ninth overall (80-89).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Watertown has elected to play and organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Nathan Gapinski, 6-6, jr., F (6.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
Other key returnees: Ollie Meyers, 6-2, jr., G (6.8 ppg); Graham Stramara, 5-11, sr., G (4.1 ppg); Jackson Wehner, 5-11, sr., G (3.6 ppg).
Key fact: The Goslings will be inexperienced. The team returns four letterwinners and will welcome a new head coach in Jim O’Leary.
The lowdown: O’Leary will have a tall task ahead of him entering his first season with Watertown during a unique season, but he likes his group. “We will lack experience but we will be long, athletic and deep,” O’Leary said. “I like our chances to compete with a schedule that includes Monroe, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig. The reality is, there will be no nights off.” The team’s depth will serve as a major advantage during a season where you could be out a number of players in a moment’s notice, O’Leary added.
Compiled by -- Eliot Clough, Raul Vazquez, Jon Masson, Art Kabelowsky.
