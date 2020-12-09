Badger North boys basketball preview: Waunakee seems loaded for a long, strong run

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Waunakee: 12-2, 19-6
DeForest: 11-3, 19-6
Reedsburg: 9-5, 17-7
Mount Horeb: 9-5, 12-11
Sauk Prairie: 8-6, 12-12
Beaver Dam: 5-9, 11-13
Baraboo: 1-13, 4-19
Portage: 1-13, 2-20
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Nate Abel, sr., Beaver Dam; Caden Nelson, sr., Waunakee.
Second team: Max Weisbrod, jr., DeForest; Torin Hannah, sr., Mount Horeb; Andrew Keller, jr., Waunakee; Jaxson Zibell, sr., Waunakee.
Honorable mention: Zach Bestor, sr., Reedsburg; Brandt Wilson, sr., Sauk Prairie.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Waunakee; 2, DeForest; 3, Beaver Dam.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES
Baraboo Thunderbirds
Coach: Tyler Fish, second year (4-19).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, but Baraboo has elected to play and is organizing its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Justin Philipp, 6-4, sr., F (7.7 ppg); Owen Nachtigal, 5-10, sr., G (3.8 ppg).
Other key returnees: Gabriel McReynolds, 6-4, jr. (3.4 ppg, 2 rpg); Jaykee Williams, 5-10, sr. (2.5 ppg); Mason Schultz, 6-3, sr. (2.8 ppg).
Key fact: Fish is a 2011 graduate of Baraboo High School.
The lowdown: Fish improved the Thunderbirds’ victory number from one in 2018-19 to four last year, and graduation losses mean the rebuilding work continues. “We didn’t really return a ton of experience. It’s going to take a bit,” Fish said. “You can see our inexperience on the court. It’s just something we’re working on every day to try to get people up to speed.” Turnovers have been a problem early, sparking long scoring runs by opponents.
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Coach: Tim Ladron, 13th year (173-115).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, but Beaver Dam has elected to play and is organizing its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Nate Abel, 6-2, sr., G (21 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg); Tyler Bunkoske (6-0, jr., G, 10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Brady Helbing, 5-10, jr., G (7.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.3 apg); Evan Sharkey, 5-11, jr., G (2.1 rpg); Alex Soto, 6-1, jr., W (5.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Other key returnees: Braxton Davis, 6-4, sr., F (1.3 ppg); Colton Fakes, 6-3, jr. (1.0 ppg); Marshall Kuhl, 6-1, jr. (0.4 ppg, 0.2 rpg); Ben Scharfenberg, 5-11, jr.
Key fact: Last year, the Golden Beavers made 242 baskets from 3-point range, an average of 10.1 per game, accounting for 46.3 percent of the team’s 1,567 points.
The lowdown: Ladron’s team has looked sharp in early victories over Baraboo and Watertown, led by Abel, who has committed to NCAA Division II Michigan Tech. He enters the season with 808 career points. Four juniors will be key returnees, though Ladron says their experience means “it doesn’t necessarily feel like a typical junior-heavy type of team.” Bunkoske averaged in double figures last year, and Helbing and Soto each averaged 5.7 points or better.
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Craig Weisbrod, 21st year (307-255).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, though schools are free to build their own non-conference schedule. Due to Public Health Madison Dane County restrictions, DeForest’s season has been delayed.
Returning starters: Max Weisbrod, 6-3, jr., W (13.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg); Deven Magli, 6-2, jr. (7.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Nolan Hawk, 6-5, jr., F (7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
Other key returnees: Trace Grundahl, 6-3, sr., Brody Hartig, 6-2, so. (4.9 ppg); Justin Hausser, 6-3, sr. (2.8 ppg); Keagon Kaufmann, 6-0, sr., G (1.5 ppg); Oliver Vandehay, 6-2, sr. (2.8 ppg); Alex Winters, 6-4, jr. (2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
Key fact: The Norskies’ top returning player is junior Max Weisbrod, the coach’s son and a second-team all-Badger North pick last year. He holds a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Northern Michigan.
The lowdown: The Norskies seem to have a little bit of everything coming back, even though three starters who combined for 30.6 points per game were lost to graduation. DeForest brings back talent, experience and size, and coach Weisbrod believes athleticism, chemistry and experience are team strengths coming in. However, lots of young players must grow into their varsity roles quickly to provide the depth DeForest needs to make a run at the top of the conference.
Mount Horeb Vikings
Coach: Todd Nesheim, 13th year (187-105).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season. Mount Horeb, which is in Dane County, must delay when it can play games inside the county. Mount Horeb had approved small-group practices, but the Nov. 18 Public Health Madison & Dane County order changed that plan for schools.
Returning starters: Torin Hannah, 6-2, sr., G (13.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg); Anthony Lange, 6-1, jr., G (6.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg).
Other key returnees: Tyler Banfield, 5-8, sr., G (3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.6 apg); Carter Ackerman, Ray Woller, 6-2, jr., F (5.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg); Reece Rick, 6-3, sr., F (1.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg).
Key fact: Senior Torin Hannah is drawing interest from Division III programs, including UW-Platteville, UW-La Crosse and Carroll University.
The lowdown: The Vikings are coming off a 12-11 season and 9-5 record in the conference but this season they will be without four players who were a part of the rotation a year ago. The conference decided not to crown league champions during winter sports in response to COVID-19. Nesheim believed his team could have competed for a conference championship and “certainly a finish in the top half of the conference.” With a team lacking height, one of the keys will be to knock down shots from the outside and rebound well. Lange reportedly sustained a knee injury.
Portage Warriors
Coach: Darrin Berger, 2nd year at Portage, 6th overall (26-89).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, but Portage has elected to play a mix of conference games against Badger South, Badger North and other opponents.
Returning starters: Cooper Roberts, 6-0, jr., G (5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Other key returnees: Kaden Hooker, 6-3, jr., F; Bennett Bass, 6-2, sr., F (1.0 ppg).
Key fact: Junior Isaac Paul, who is expected to be a team leader, will be out for the season after suffering an injury during football season. Junior Kaden Hooker is back after missing the entire 2019 season with an injury.
The lowdown: Heading into his second season with the Warriors, coach Berger will be hoping to improve on a 2-20 season but will look to do so with an inexperienced group. Portage comes into the season down four of their top five scorers from a season ago. Now with Paul out for the year, Roberts is the lone returner who played major minutes. Coach Berger will be looking for some players to step up and become a leader and contributor right away.
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Josh Rupnow, seventh year (66-77).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, but Reedsburg has decided to field a team and organize a non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Zach Bestor, 6-0, sr., G (13 ppg, 5 rpg).
Other key returnees: Keith Curtin, 6-1, sr. (0.6 ppg); Hunter Dempsey, 6-4, sr. (0.2 ppg); Ethan Peper, 6-6, sr.; Ethan Peper, 6-6, sr. (1.0 ppg); Hunter Wais, 6-0, sr. (0.4 ppg).
Key fact: The four Reedsburg starters lost to graduation combined to provide 48.9 points per game last year.
The lowdown: It’s a rebuilding year for coach Rupnow and the Beavers, with Zach Bestor the only returning starter. However, Rupnow does have some size to work with, though, as the Beavers have 6-6 senior Ethan Peper, 6-4 senior Hunter Dempsey and 6-3 Alex Woodruff back after serving as varsity reserves last year, wlong with 6-1 senior Keith Curtin and 6-foot senior Hunter Wais. Junior Jack Campbell also will be expected to contribute.
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Sean McGann, 3rd year (20-26).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, but Sauk Prairie has elected to organize a non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Brandt Wilson, 6-7, sr., F (12.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg); Isaac Breunig, 6-2, sr., F (7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
Other key returnees: Tyler Usleman, 5-10, sr., G (2.6 ppg); Sam Drescher, 5-9, jr., G (3.8 ppg); Eddie Breunig, 5-11, jr., G (4.0 ppg); Kyle Been, 5-10, sr., G (3.7 ppg).
Key fact: Senior Brandt Wilson, one of two returning starters, was named an honorable mention for the all conference teams a season ago.
The lowdown: Seniors Isaac Breunig and Brandt Wilson are the lone returning starters and will be asked to be leaders not only as playmakers but with their voices as well. Bringing back only a pair of starters, coach McGann will be asking a number of players to step into new roles and contribute. “How our team will do this year is very unknown,” coach McGann said but he called the group the most coachable he’s had in his time with the Eagles.
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Dana MacKenzie, 18th year (279-131).
Season status: The start of the season has been delayed. The Badger Conference elected not to organize a conference winter sports season, and Waunakee’s school board is not allowing the team to play in any games at this time.
Returning starters: Jack Dotzler, 6-6, jr. (4.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Andrew Keller, 6-6, jr. (12.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Caden Nelson, 6-3, sr. (10.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Jaxson Zibell, 6-0, sr. (9.5 ppg).
Other key returnees: Aidan Driscoll, 6-3, jr. (3.4 ppg); Casey Fischer, 6-0, sr. (4.9 ppg); Joey Fuhremann, 6-7, jr.; Drew Regnier, 6-2, so. (2.0 rpg); Randy Vojtisek, 6-2, sr.
Key fact: Waunakee ousted Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 regional final last year before falling to state top-ranked Madison La Follette in a sectional semifinal.
The lowdown: If the Warriors get the go-ahead to return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve got the size, experience and familiarity needed to make an instant impact on the area and state scene. With four returning starters from last year’s sectional semifinalist, three veterans who stand 6-6 or taller and smart, experienced guards, it will be difficult to craft a game plan to slow the Warriors’ attack. At this point, it seems only the pandemic can slow down the Warriors’ charge toward a big season.
