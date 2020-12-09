Badger North boys basketball preview: Waunakee seems loaded for a long, strong run

Key fact: Junior Isaac Paul, who is expected to be a team leader, will be out for the season after suffering an injury during football season. Junior Kaden Hooker is back after missing the entire 2019 season with an injury.

The lowdown: Heading into his second season with the Warriors, coach Berger will be hoping to improve on a 2-20 season but will look to do so with an inexperienced group. Portage comes into the season down four of their top five scorers from a season ago. Now with Paul out for the year, Roberts is the lone returner who played major minutes. Coach Berger will be looking for some players to step up and become a leader and contributor right away.