Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament will feature Waunakee playing Monroe in first-place game

Waunakee and Monroe will meet in the Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament first-place game Saturday night at Madison Edgewood.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.

Games in the Badger Challenge will be played Friday and Saturday.

Based on tiebreakers, Waunakee is the Badger North Conference leader and Monroe is the Badger South Conference leader at the halfway mark of league play.

Waunakee and DeForest lead the Badger North with 6-1 conference records, but Waunakee defeated DeForest.

Monroe and Stoughton lead the Badger South with 6-1 conference marks, but Monroe defeated Stoughton.

The Badger Challenge features the conference teams playing games established by place order, with the schedule from the eighth-place game to the first-place game.

Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll. DeForest and Stoughton were tied for fifth in Division 2 and Monroe and Reedsburg were tied for 10th in Division 2 in the AP poll.

The varsity schedule at Wilke Gym: