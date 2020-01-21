You are the owner of this article.
Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament will feature Waunakee playing Monroe in first-place game
DeForest's Nolan Hawk (11) goes up against Reedsburg's Carter Daniels during the first half of a Badger North Conference game in DeForest Jan. 9, 2020. (Photo © Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

Waunakee and Monroe will meet in the Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament first-place game Saturday night at Madison Edgewood.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.

Games in the Badger Challenge will be played Friday and Saturday.

Based on tiebreakers, Waunakee is the Badger North Conference leader and Monroe is the Badger South Conference leader at the halfway mark of league play.

Waunakee and DeForest lead the Badger North with 6-1 conference records, but Waunakee defeated DeForest.

Monroe and Stoughton lead the Badger South with 6-1 conference marks, but Monroe defeated Stoughton.

The Badger Challenge features the conference teams playing games established by place order, with the schedule from the eighth-place game to the first-place game.

Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll. DeForest and Stoughton were tied for fifth in Division 2 and Monroe and Reedsburg were tied for 10th in Division 2 in the AP poll.

The varsity schedule at Wilke Gym:

5:55 p.m. Friday – Fort Atkinson vs. Baraboo.

7:30 p.m. Saturday – Oregon vs. Portage.

11 a.m. Saturday – Watertown vs. Beaver Dam.

12:40 p.m. Saturday – Madison Edgewood vs. Mount Horeb.

2:20 p.m. Saturday – Monona Grove vs. Sauk Prairie.

4 p.m. Saturday – Milton vs. Reedsburg.

5:40 p.m. Saturday – Stoughton vs. DeForest.

7:20 p.m. Saturday – Monroe vs. Waunakee.

The JV schedule at Krantz Center.

5:55 p.m. Friday – Oregon vs. Portage.

7:30 p.m. Friday – Fort Atkinson vs. Baraboo.

9:20 a.m. Saturday – Watertown vs. Beaver Dam.

11 a.m. Saturday – Madison Edgewood vs. Mount Horeb.

12:40 p.m. Saturday – Monona Grove vs. Sauk Prairie.

2:20 p.m. Saturday – Milton vs. Reedsburg.

4 p.m. Saturday – Stoughton vs. DeForest.

5:40 p.m. Saturday – Monroe vs. Waunakee.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

