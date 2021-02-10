AP state boys basketball rankings: Madison area teams slip in next-to-last boys poll of the season

Area teams slipped in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball rankings.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, Monroe (12-1) fell one spot to No. 5, from a tie for fourth, and Lake Mills (16-5) fell one spot to No. 9. From the region, Wisconsin Dells (12-1) fell one spot to No. 7, East Troy (15-5) remained at No. 10, and Edgerton earned honorable mention.
Onalaska (14-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
In Division 1, Kimberly (17-2) moved up to a unanimous No. 1 after knocking out former No. 1 Neenah (20-2) last week. Wauwatosa East (16-3) climbed one place to No. 3 despite a loss last week to Waunakee. Waunakee and Milton earned honorable mention.
Lakeside Lutheran (15-4) slipped three places to No. 10 in Division 3, and Richland Center earned honorable mention. Racine St. Catherine’s (21-1) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.
In Division 4, Cuba City (15-1), led by National Coach of the year Jerry Petitgoue, kept its No. 1 spot. Cashton (17-3) held firm at No. 9, Bangor (16-2) was No. 10 and Randolph earned honorable mention.
Hustisford (11-2) held on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, edging Monticello (13-2) by one point. Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) was fifth, Cambria-Friesland (17-5) was seventh and Royall earned honorable mention.
Next week’s poll will be the final one of the season, with WIAA regional quarterfinals set for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for Feb. 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Kimberly (9)*17-2*90*2
2, Neenah*20-2*78*1
3, Wauwatosa East*16-3*74*4
4, Brookfield Central*15-5*59*5
5, Brookfield East*17-4*51*3
6, River Falls*15-2*44*8
7, Cedarburg*18-3*34*T9
8, De Pere*17-3*29*6
9, Franklin*16-5*17*7
10, Waukesha West*13-3*8*NR
Others receiving votes: Menomonee Falls 5, Waunakee 4, Milton 2.
DIVISION 2
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (8)*14-0*89*1
2, Pewaukee (1)*20-3*81*2
3, Wisconsin Lutheran*17-2*72*3
4, Whitefish Bay*19-2*58*T4
5, Monroe*12-1*57*T4
6, Medford*21-2*45*7
7, Wisconsin Dells*12-1*32*6
8, Hales Corners Whitnall*14-3*21*9
9, Lake Mills*16-5*11*8
10, East Troy*15-5*9*T10
Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 8, Edgerton 5, Seymour 5, Freedom 2.
DIVISION 3
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (9)*21-1*90*1
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth.*19-1*81*2
3, Delafield St. John's NW*17-5*61*3
4 (tie), Cameron*16-1*59*4
4 (tie), Oostburg*18-1*59*6
6, Hammond St. Croix Central*16-2*40*7
7, Kiel*18-3*31*5
8, Wrightstown*17-4*30*8
9, Darlington*15-4*29*10
10, Lakeside Lutheran*15-4*7
Others receiving votes: Richland Center 7, Maple Northwestern 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (3)*15-1*83*1
2, Racine Prairie (4)*17-3*80*3
3, Sheboygan Lutheran (2)*20-1*78*2
4, Blair-Taylor*19-1*62*4
5, Oshkosh Lourdes*18-4*42*T5
6, Edgar*17-2*36*7
7, Manitowoc Roncalli*16-4*33*T5
8, Clear Lake*17-0*32*8
9, Cashton*17-3*19*9
10, Bangor*16-2*15*10
Others receiving votes: Randolph 10, Hurley 5.
DIVISION 5
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Hustisford (5)*11-2*84*1
2, Monticello (3)*13-2*83*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell (1)*10-4*74*3
4, Marshfield Columbus*16-5*61*4
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*12-2*55*5
6, Almond-Bancroft*11-4*46*T6
7, Cambria-Friesland*17-5*35*T6
8, Bruce*11-3*15*9
9, Stockbridge*17-3*13*NR
10, Minong Northwood*12-4*8*T10
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 7, Royall 4, Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Greenwood 2, Turtle Lake 2, Port Edwards 1, Florence 1, Drummond 1.