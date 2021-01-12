AP state boys basketball rankings: Edgerton holds on to No. 4 spot in Division 3 state poll

The undefeated Edgerton boys basketball team held firm in the No. 4 spot in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 state high school rankings.
The Crimson Tide (12-0) stayed at No. 4, trailing unanimous No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s (12-0), No. 2 Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (11-0) and No. 3 Delafield St. John’s NW (8-1).
Lake Mills (8-4) held the no. 7 spot in Division 3, one spot behind Wisconsin Dells (7-0), and East Troy (6-4) fell two spots to No. 10. Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable mention.
In Division 1, Waunakee and Janesville Parker earned honorable mention, with Wauwatosa East (10-0) holding the unanimous No. 1 spot.
In Division 2, Beaver Dam (11-0) moved up one place to No. 9, trailing unanimous No. 1 pick Wisconsin Lutheran (10-0). Monroe earned honorable mention.
Cuba City (7-0) kept the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with Darlington (9-2) ranked fifth, Cashton (9-0) sixth, Mineral Point (10-1) ninth and River Ridge earning honorable mention.
In Division 5, Randolph (8-2) jumped two places to No. 3, with Hustisford (3-0) moving up one notch to No. 5, Oshkosh Lourdes (7-4) dropping three places to No. 6, and Bangor (5-2) falling three spots to No. 7. Cambria-Friesland (8-2) dropped two notches to No. 10, and Monticello earned honorable mention.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 12, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Wauwatosa East (10)*10-0*100*1
2, Neenah*11-1*87*3
3, Brookfield East*9-2*75*T4
4, Kimberly*7-2*67*T4
5, Menomonee Falls*7-2*58*8
6, De Pere*9-1*51*6
7, Brookfield Central*7-3*40*2
8, Franklin*7-3*23*7
9, Sussex Hamilton*6-4*17*10
10, Bay Port*5-2*11*NR
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 7, Muskego 7, Waunakee 4, Janesville Parker 3.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Wisconsin Lutheran (10)*10-0*100*1
2, Whitefish Bay*11-1*81*3
3 (tie), Cedarburg*10-1*75*T4
3 (tie), Pewaukee*11-2*75*2
5, Onalaska*5-0*58*6
6, River Falls*7-1*48*7
7, Waukesha West*7-1*31*8
8, Glendale Nicolet*7-4*28*T4
9, Beaver Dam*11-0*26*10
10, Tomah*9-2*17*9
Others receiving votes: Medford 5, Monroe 4, Burlington 1, Seymour 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (10)*12-0*100*1
2, Lake Country Lutheran*11-0*90*2
3, Delafield St. John's NW*8-1*79*3
4, Edgerton*12-0*71*4
5, Hammond St. Croix Cent*8-1*58*6
6, Wisconsin Dells*7-0*47*5
7, Lake Mills*8-4*27*7
8, Altoona*8-2*26*9
9, Wrightstown*9-3*17*10
10, East Troy*6-4*8*8
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Freedom 7, Kiel 4, Somerset 3, Oostburg 3, Appleton Xavier 3.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (9)*7-0*99*1
2, Racine Prairie (1)*7-1*91*2
3, Cameron*8-1*66*5
4, Manitowoc Roncalli*10-2*56*4
5, Darlington*9-2*54*3
6, Cashton*9-0*53*6
7, Fall Creek*10-2*39*T7
8, Durand*10-2*25*T7
9, Mineral Point*10-1*22*10
10, Edgar*7-2*21*9
Others receiving votes: Marathon 10, Auburndale 6, Kenosha St. Joseph 6, River Ridge 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (10)*11-0*100*1
2, Blair-Taylor*8-1*90*2
3, Randolph*8-2*76*5
4, Clear Lake*8-0*57*7
5, Hustisford*3-0*51*6
6, Oshkosh Lourdes*7-4*49*3
7, Bangor*5-2*42*4
8, Hurley*6-1*34*10
9, Athens*10-1*15*NR
10, Cambria-Friesland*8-2*12*8
Others receiving votes: Monticello 11, Burlington Catholic Central 5, Reedsville 4, Port Edwards 2, Marshfield Columbus 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.