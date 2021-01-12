AP state boys basketball rankings: Edgerton holds on to No. 4 spot in Division 3 state poll

The undefeated Edgerton boys basketball team held firm in the No. 4 spot in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 state high school rankings.

The Crimson Tide (12-0) stayed at No. 4, trailing unanimous No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s (12-0), No. 2 Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (11-0) and No. 3 Delafield St. John’s NW (8-1).

Lake Mills (8-4) held the no. 7 spot in Division 3, one spot behind Wisconsin Dells (7-0), and East Troy (6-4) fell two spots to No. 10. Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable mention.

In Division 1, Waunakee and Janesville Parker earned honorable mention, with Wauwatosa East (10-0) holding the unanimous No. 1 spot.

In Division 2, Beaver Dam (11-0) moved up one place to No. 9, trailing unanimous No. 1 pick Wisconsin Lutheran (10-0). Monroe earned honorable mention.

Cuba City (7-0) kept the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with Darlington (9-2) ranked fifth, Cashton (9-0) sixth, Mineral Point (10-1) ninth and River Ridge earning honorable mention.