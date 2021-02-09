AP state boys basketball rankings: Area teams slip in next-to-last boys poll of the season

Area teams slipped in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball rankings.

In the Division 2 boys rankings, Monroe (12-1) fell one spot to No. 5, from a tie for fourth, and Lake Mills (16-5) fell one spot to No. 9. From the region, Wisconsin Dells (12-1) fell one spot to No. 7, East Troy (15-5) remained at No. 10, and Edgerton earned honorable mention.

Onalaska (14-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.

In Division 1, Kimberly (17-2) moved up to a unanimous No. 1 after knocking out former No. 1 Neenah (20-2) last week. Wauwatosa East (16-3) climbed one place to No. 3 despite a loss last week to Waunakee. Waunakee and Milton earned honorable mention.

Lakeside Lutheran (15-4) slipped three places to No. 10 in Division 3, and Richland Center earned honorable mention. Racine St. Catherine’s (21-1) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.

In Division 4, Cuba City (15-1), led by National Coach of the year Jerry Petitgoue, kept its No. 1 spot. Cashton (17-3) held firm at No. 9, Bangor (16-2) was No. 10 and Randolph earned honorable mention.

Hustisford (11-2) held on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, edging Monticello (13-2) by one point. Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) was fifth, Cambria-Friesland (17-5) was seventh and Royall earned honorable mention.