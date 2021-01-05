 Skip to main content
AP state boys basketball poll: Unbeaten Edgerton ranked No. 4 on first Division 3 list
Nate Abel

Beaver Dam's Nate Abel was selected to the All-Badger North first team after averaging 21 points a game. He was also honorable mention in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. 

 DAN LARSON/DAILY CITIZEN

The Edgerton boys basketball team, off to a 10-0 start, earned the No. 4 ranking in the season’s first Associated Press Division 3 state rankings, released Tuesday evening.

Edgerton is led by guard Clayton Jenny, who ranks fourth in the state in all divisions with a scoring average of 29.2 points per game.

Lake Mills (5-4) earned the No. 7 ranking in Division 3, getting a boost from its ambitious non-conference schedule. Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville earned honorable mention.

The area had no Division 1 teams make the Top Ten, but Janesville Parker earned honorable mention.

In Division 2, Beaver Dam (9-0) earned the No. 10 ranking, with Monroe earning honorable mention.

In Division 4, Cuba City (7-0) earned the No. 1 ranking, with Darlington (8-2) ranked fourth, Cashton (8-0) sixth and Mineral Point (8-1) 10th. River Ridge, Fennimore and Lancaster earned honorable mention.

In Division 5, Oshkosh Lourdes (6-2) of the Trailways Conference was ranked third, with Bangor (5-1) fourth, Randolph (6-2) fifth, Hustisford (2-0) sixth and Cambria-Friesland (7-1) eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.

The other No. 1 teams in the opening poll were Wauwatosa East (7-0) in Division 1, Wisconsin Lutheran (8-0) in Division 2, Racine St. Catherine’s (10-0) in Division 3 and Sheboygan Lutheran (9-0) in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points; as voted by a statewide panel of sports journalists.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts

1, Wauwatosa East (7)*7-0*78

2, Brookfield Central*7-1*69

3, Neenah (1)*9-1*64

4 (tie), Brookfield East*7-2*45

4 (tie), Kimberly*7-2*45

6, De Pere*7-1*39

7, Franklin*5-2*31

8, Menomonee Falls*5-2*28

9, Muskego*4-2*16

10, Sussex Hamilton*5-4*11

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 9; Janesville Parker 3; Chippewa Falls 2.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts

1, Wisconsin Lutheran (6)*8-0*74

2, Pewaukee (2)*9-1*73

3, Whitefish Bay*8-1*53

4 (tie), Cedarburg*8-1*47

4 (tie), Glendale Nicolet*6-3*47

6, Onalaska*3-0*36

7, River Falls*5-1*34

8, Waukesha West*5-1*19

9, Tomah*8-2*15

10, Beaver Dam*9-0*13

Others receiving votes: Seymour 11; Monroe 7; Medford 6; Burlington 3; Green Bay Notre Dame 1; Paddock Lake Westosha Central 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*10-0*80

2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*9-0*72

3, Delafield St, John's NW*7-1*61

4, Edgerton*10-0*58

5, Hammond St. Croix Central*6-1*31

6, Wisconsin Dells*5-0*29

7, Lake Mills*5-4*22

8, East Troy*6-4*17

9, Altoona*7-2*15

10, Wrightstown*8-2*14

Others receiving votes: Laconia 8; Somerset 7; Freedom 7; Appleton Xavier 6; Kiel 4; Oostburg 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Evansville 2.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts

1, Cuba City (7)*7-0*79

2, Racine Prairie (1)*6-1*64

3, Darlington*8-2*59

4, Manitowoc Roncalli*8-1*57

5, Cameron*7-1*47

6, Cashton*8-0*23

7 (tie), Durand*4-1*21

7 (tie), Fall Creek*8-2*21

9, Edgar*6-2*14

10, Mineral Point*8-1*13

Others receiving votes: River Ridge 10; Kenosha St. Joseph 10; Marathon 9; Fennimore 7; La Crosse Aquinas 3; Lancaster 3.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*9-0*80

2, Blair-Taylor*5-1*57

3, Oshkosh Lourdes*6-2*53

4, Bangor*5-1*51

5, Randolph*6-2*50

6, Hustisford*2-0*34

7, Clear Lake*5-0*33

8, Cambria-Friesland*7-1*28

9, Port Edwards*3-1*12

10, Hurley*5-1*10

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9; Athens 8; Reedsville 5; Marshfield Columbus 4; Almond-Bancroft 3; Goodman/Pembine 2; Greenwood 1.

