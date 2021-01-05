AP state boys basketball poll: Unbeaten Edgerton ranked No. 4 on first Division 3 list

The Edgerton boys basketball team, off to a 10-0 start, earned the No. 4 ranking in the season’s first Associated Press Division 3 state rankings, released Tuesday evening.

Edgerton is led by guard Clayton Jenny, who ranks fourth in the state in all divisions with a scoring average of 29.2 points per game.

Lake Mills (5-4) earned the No. 7 ranking in Division 3, getting a boost from its ambitious non-conference schedule. Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville earned honorable mention.

The area had no Division 1 teams make the Top Ten, but Janesville Parker earned honorable mention.

In Division 2, Beaver Dam (9-0) earned the No. 10 ranking, with Monroe earning honorable mention.

In Division 4, Cuba City (7-0) earned the No. 1 ranking, with Darlington (8-2) ranked fourth, Cashton (8-0) sixth and Mineral Point (8-1) 10th. River Ridge, Fennimore and Lancaster earned honorable mention.

In Division 5, Oshkosh Lourdes (6-2) of the Trailways Conference was ranked third, with Bangor (5-1) fourth, Randolph (6-2) fifth, Hustisford (2-0) sixth and Cambria-Friesland (7-1) eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.