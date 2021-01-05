AP state boys basketball poll: Unbeaten Edgerton ranked No. 4 on first Division 3 list

The Edgerton boys basketball team, off to a 10-0 start, earned the No. 4 ranking in the season’s first Associated Press Division 3 state rankings, released Tuesday evening.
Edgerton is led by guard Clayton Jenny, who ranks fourth in the state in all divisions with a scoring average of 29.2 points per game.
Lake Mills (5-4) earned the No. 7 ranking in Division 3, getting a boost from its ambitious non-conference schedule. Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville earned honorable mention.
The area had no Division 1 teams make the Top Ten, but Janesville Parker earned honorable mention.
In Division 2, Beaver Dam (9-0) earned the No. 10 ranking, with Monroe earning honorable mention.
In Division 4, Cuba City (7-0) earned the No. 1 ranking, with Darlington (8-2) ranked fourth, Cashton (8-0) sixth and Mineral Point (8-1) 10th. River Ridge, Fennimore and Lancaster earned honorable mention.
In Division 5, Oshkosh Lourdes (6-2) of the Trailways Conference was ranked third, with Bangor (5-1) fourth, Randolph (6-2) fifth, Hustisford (2-0) sixth and Cambria-Friesland (7-1) eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.
The other No. 1 teams in the opening poll were Wauwatosa East (7-0) in Division 1, Wisconsin Lutheran (8-0) in Division 2, Racine St. Catherine’s (10-0) in Division 3 and Sheboygan Lutheran (9-0) in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points; as voted by a statewide panel of sports journalists.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Wauwatosa East (7)*7-0*78
2, Brookfield Central*7-1*69
3, Neenah (1)*9-1*64
4 (tie), Brookfield East*7-2*45
4 (tie), Kimberly*7-2*45
6, De Pere*7-1*39
7, Franklin*5-2*31
8, Menomonee Falls*5-2*28
9, Muskego*4-2*16
10, Sussex Hamilton*5-4*11
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 9; Janesville Parker 3; Chippewa Falls 2.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Wisconsin Lutheran (6)*8-0*74
2, Pewaukee (2)*9-1*73
3, Whitefish Bay*8-1*53
4 (tie), Cedarburg*8-1*47
4 (tie), Glendale Nicolet*6-3*47
6, Onalaska*3-0*36
7, River Falls*5-1*34
8, Waukesha West*5-1*19
9, Tomah*8-2*15
10, Beaver Dam*9-0*13
Others receiving votes: Seymour 11; Monroe 7; Medford 6; Burlington 3; Green Bay Notre Dame 1; Paddock Lake Westosha Central 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*10-0*80
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*9-0*72
3, Delafield St, John's NW*7-1*61
4, Edgerton*10-0*58
5, Hammond St. Croix Central*6-1*31
6, Wisconsin Dells*5-0*29
7, Lake Mills*5-4*22
8, East Troy*6-4*17
9, Altoona*7-2*15
10, Wrightstown*8-2*14
Others receiving votes: Laconia 8; Somerset 7; Freedom 7; Appleton Xavier 6; Kiel 4; Oostburg 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Evansville 2.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Cuba City (7)*7-0*79
2, Racine Prairie (1)*6-1*64
3, Darlington*8-2*59
4, Manitowoc Roncalli*8-1*57
5, Cameron*7-1*47
6, Cashton*8-0*23
7 (tie), Durand*4-1*21
7 (tie), Fall Creek*8-2*21
9, Edgar*6-2*14
10, Mineral Point*8-1*13
Others receiving votes: River Ridge 10; Kenosha St. Joseph 10; Marathon 9; Fennimore 7; La Crosse Aquinas 3; Lancaster 3.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*9-0*80
2, Blair-Taylor*5-1*57
3, Oshkosh Lourdes*6-2*53
4, Bangor*5-1*51
5, Randolph*6-2*50
6, Hustisford*2-0*34
7, Clear Lake*5-0*33
8, Cambria-Friesland*7-1*28
9, Port Edwards*3-1*12
10, Hurley*5-1*10
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9; Athens 8; Reedsville 5; Marshfield Columbus 4; Almond-Bancroft 3; Goodman/Pembine 2; Greenwood 1.