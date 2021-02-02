AP boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to No. 4 in Division 2 state poll

The Monroe boys basketball team jumped up two places, into a tie for the No. 4 spot, in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state rankings.
The Cheesemakers are off to an 11-1 start to the season.
Also in Division 2, Wisconsin Dells (11-0 entering tonight’s home game against Verona) moved up one place to No. 6, Lake Mills (15-4) climbed two spots to No. 8, and East Troy (13-4) moved into a tie for No. 10. Also, Edgerton earned honorable mention.
In Division 1, Milton and Waunakee were the only area teams to make the list, both earning honorable mention.
In Division 3, Richland Center (11-2) was ranked ninth, Darlington (13-4) was No. 10 ranking and Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable mention.
Cuba City (13-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with Oshkosh Lourdes (15-4) tied for fifth. Cashton (16-1) was ranked ninth, Bangor (14-2) 10th, and Mineral Point and Randolph earned honorable mention.
Hustisford (9-1) held the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, followed by Monticello (13-2) at No. 2, Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) at No. 5, Cambria-Friesland (15-4) at No. 6 and Royall (12-5) at No. 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Neenah (7)*18-1*70*1
2, Kimberly*13-2*63*T2
3, Brookfield East*16-3*52*T2
4, Wauwatosa East*14-3*51*4
5, Brookfield Central*13-4*43*5
6, De Pere*15-2*36*7
7, Franklin*15-2*20*9
8, River Falls*13-2*15*T10
9 (tie), Cedarburg*15-3*12*8
9 (tie), Menomonee Falls*12-5*12*6
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 5, Milton 4, Waunakee 2.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*13-0*70*1
2, Pewaukee*16-3*61*3
3, Wisconsin Lutheran*14-2*55*4
4 (tie), Monroe*11-1*45*6
4 (tie), Whitefish Bay*16-2*45*2
6, Wisconsin Dells*11-0*34*7
7, Medford*18-2*21*5
8, Lake Mills*15-4*16*10
9, Hales Corners Whitnall*12-2*8*NR
10 (tie), East Troy*13-4*7*NR
10 (tie), Freedom*16-3*7*NR
Others receiving votes: Edgerton 6, Appleton Xavier 6, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Seymour 2.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (4)*18-1*67*1
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth. (3)*16-1*66*2
3, Delafield St. John’s NW*15-4*48*4
4, Cameron*14-1*45*5
5, Kiel*17-2*43*6
6, Oostburg*14-1*35*7
7, Hammond St. Croix Cent.*14-2*33*3
8, Wrightstown*14-4*21*8
9, Richland Center*11-2*15*9
10, Darlington*13-4*6*10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Kenosha St. Joseph 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (6)*13-1*69*1
2, Sheboygan Lutheran (1)*20-0*64*2
3, Racine Prairie*15-2*56*3
4, Blair-Taylor*15-1*45*5
5 (tie), Manitowoc Roncalli*13-3*34*4
5 (tie), Oshkosh Lourdes*15-4*34*7
7. Edgar*14-2*31*6
8. Clear Lake*15-0*23*8
9. Cashton*16-1*12*9
10. Bangor*14-2*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Randolph 3, Auburndale 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Hustisford (7)*9-1*70*1
2, Monticello*13-2*63*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*9-3*53*3
4, Marshfield Columbus*14-5*46*5
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*12-2*37*T6
6, Cambria-Friesland*15-4*36*4
7, Almond-Bancroft*11-4*30*8
8, Royall*12-5*18*10
9, Bruce*10-1*14*9
10 (tie), Greenwood*9-3*5*T6
10 (tie), Minong Northwood*12-2*5
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 4, Gresham 2, Stockbridge 2.