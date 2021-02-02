AP boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to No. 4 in Division 2 state poll

The Monroe boys basketball team jumped up two places, into a tie for the No. 4 spot, in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state rankings.

The Cheesemakers are off to an 11-1 start to the season.

Also in Division 2, Wisconsin Dells (11-0 entering tonight’s home game against Verona) moved up one place to No. 6, Lake Mills (15-4) climbed two spots to No. 8, and East Troy (13-4) moved into a tie for No. 10. Also, Edgerton earned honorable mention.

In Division 1, Milton and Waunakee were the only area teams to make the list, both earning honorable mention.

In Division 3, Richland Center (11-2) was ranked ninth, Darlington (13-4) was No. 10 ranking and Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable mention.

Cuba City (13-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with Oshkosh Lourdes (15-4) tied for fifth. Cashton (16-1) was ranked ninth, Bangor (14-2) 10th, and Mineral Point and Randolph earned honorable mention.

Hustisford (9-1) held the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, followed by Monticello (13-2) at No. 2, Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) at No. 5, Cambria-Friesland (15-4) at No. 6 and Royall (12-5) at No. 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL