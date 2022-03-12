Andrew Rohde, Brookfield Central boys basketball halt Sun Prairie's postseason run

WEST ALLIS — The Sun Prairie boys basketball team unveiled multiple defensive looks attempting to thwart Brookfield Central standout guard Andrew Rohde and his teammates.

But top-seeded Brookfield Central had too many weapons and jumped to an early lead it never relinquished Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 Rohde had 22 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as Brookfield Central earned a 72-61 victory over sixth-seeded Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game at West Allis Central.

“We were supposed to face-guard Rohde and not let him get the ball on top,” Sun Prairie senior forward Ben Olson said. “But he can do just about everything. He can score, he can pass, he can facilitate. He killed us.”

In the process, Rohde and the Lancers (23-5), ranked seventh in Division 1 in both the final Associated Press regular-season poll and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, halted the Cardinals’ strong postseason run and advanced to next week's state tournament at the Kohl Center.

“Like any team, they were very resilient in the sense that they had a battle mentality about them,” Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos said about his team, which entered the season with only two experienced players in Olson and 6-4 senior forward Addison Ostrenga. “We lost three in a row late in the season. They really regrouped a little bit and really got after it. We made a good push in the tournament. You have to give them a lot of credit.”

Brookfield Central scored the game’s first eight points, led 16-4 with 13 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half and was ahead 37-23 at halftime.

“It was so nice to have that little cushion, because every time they made a run, I don’t know if they ever got below that,” Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey said.

The 6-4 Olson, who was defended by Rohde, scored a team-high 19 points for the Cardinals (17-10) in what became the program’s final game as one high school prior to the district splitting into Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West in 2022-23.

“It means a lot,” Olson said about Sun Prairie’s playoff run. “We lost our last three games before playoffs. We worked our butts off at practice all year. We battled and really came together. We faced a lot of hardship. We overcame a lot. I’m not satisfied, but I’m happy where we got.”

Darius Chestnut, a 6-2 junior guard, contributed 14 points, Ostrenga had 12 points and 6-1 sophomore forward Ean Ackley had seven of his 11 rebounds in the first half for Sun Prairie, which couldn’t draw any closer than 10 points in the second half.

Lancers senior forward Bennett Murray scored 15 points, 6-7 sophomore forward Jack Daugherty had 13 points and seven rebounds and junior guard Drew Edmond scored 11 points.

Rohde, a University of St. Thomas commit, scored 14 points, Daugherty 11 and Murray nine in building the halftime lead. The Lancers made seven 3-pointers in the first half.

Early on, the Cardinals used 6-0 junior guard Jonathan Weah to face-guard Rohde, who entered the game averaging 28.9 points per game (fifth in the state, according to WisSports.net). They also had other players defend Rohde and used other defenses, including a 1-3-1 zone.

Boos said the Cardinals didn’t rebound well enough or satisfactorily stop Brookfield Central’s penetration on offense.

“They are an experienced team,” Boos said. “Yes, they have Rohde, but they have other kids around him. … They are a good team. They have a (NCAA) Division I kid, a 6-6 guard. He’s a good player, really good. He can shoot it. He can pass it. We held him to 22, but the other guys hurt us.”

Daugherty and Murray made 3-pointers and Murray scored off an assist from Rohde during the 8-0 run beginning the game.

“What Andrew is so good at, he is not unwilling to share the ball,” Wandrey said. “I’m so spoiled, because he just makes good decision after good decision.”

The field of four sectional winners will be seeded by computer and announced Sunday. The Division 1 state semifinals are scheduled Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Sun Prairie had hoped to get back to state after making appearances in 2018 and 2019. The Cardinals advanced to the state final in 2019, defeating West Allis Central 62-60 in overtime in the semifinal prior to dropping a 69-52 decision to Brookfield Central in the title game.

While Boos said his team was disappointed, he added: “They are the last group that will play as one school. So, to be able to have that legacy for the remainder of your life, to know that you went to the sectional finals and were one game from state — you were in the final eight — that is quite a legacy.

“But, more importantly, it’s the experiences and the relationships that they built along the journey with these guys. And you are hoping these young kids see their leadership and see what they’ve done as seniors.”

• Marshall advanced to state with a 64-45 victory over Onalaska Luther in a Division 4 sectional final in Baraboo. Columbus dropped a 61-56 decision to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in a Division 3 sectional title game in Beaver Dam.

