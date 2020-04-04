All-Area boys basketball player of the year Isaiah Stewart enjoys breakout season for Madison La Follette

Isaiah Stewart evolved from a supporting role to a leading man during his high school basketball career.
As a senior, the 6-foot guard had a breakout season for Madison La Follette boys basketball team, which won the Big Eight Conference championship.
“I think so, and he would probably say the same thing (about enjoying a breakout year),” La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson said. “He has played in different roles for us and was effective and vital with whatever he was doing. You saw how talented he really is. He had a great year for him, for us and our team.”
Stewart was named a first-team all-conference selection and the Big Eight player of the year. He was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State choice in Division 1.
He was a second-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team after helping lead the Lancers (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to a No. 2 state ranking in Division 1 in the final AP poll and to a sectional final berth. That game against city rival Madison East wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Now, for his efforts, Stewart has been selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball player of the year.
“As a senior, I felt it was my role to lead and show the younger players the way,” said Stewart, one of the team’s captains. “Our seniors were very good leaders this year. We connected on and off the court. Our group was very talkative, which made it easier to lead.”
Stewart averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game for a running, pressing team that also featured seniors Derek Gray and Ben Probst, first-team All-Big Eight players.
Stewart made the jump to the varsity as a sophomore and played a key role off the bench that season prior to becoming a starter the past two years. He averaged 9.8 points per game as a sophomore and 10 as a junior. Robinson said Stewart was overshadowed by Anthony West, Donneil Gray and Troy Reeves in past years, but his time came this season.
Stewart played hard and demonstrated he was an intelligent player who could shoot, finish around the basket, defend and rebound, Robinson said. Stewart was a resilient and productive player who could guard any position and could have an effect on games in multiple ways, according to Robinson.
After Stewart scored a game-high 22 points in a 71-61 victory Jan. 16 at Madison East, Robinson said of Stewart’s skill set: “I thought tonight was his night to show it on the big stage.”
Stewart had 21 points in a 69-52 victory over defending Division 1 state champion Brookfield Central on Dec. 28.
“That was the game that put us on the map,” Stewart said. “That was a breakout game.”
Stewart was in the gym consistently during the offseason and in season, working to improve his ball handling and shooting.
He also practiced by playing basketball against Madison Memorial senior standout Leilani Kapinus — the two have been dating since sophomore year. Kapinus, a Penn State commit, was this season’s Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls player of the year and a first-team AP all-state choice.
“We tried to make it to each other’s games,” Kapinus said. “It was important to be there for one another. Their team was like the guys’ version of our team (in playing style). We both made each other better.”
Stewart, interested in studying sports medicine, said he would like to play basketball in college and is exploring his options. Somewhere close to Kapinus at Penn State would be ideal, Stewart and Kapinus each said. But they realize that might not occur.
“I want the best for him, obviously,” she said of his decision.
While saying the Lancers had a great season, Stewart added that not experiencing closure to the season was difficult for the players and coaches. A final team meeting after top-seeded La Follette had won its sectional semifinal against Waunakee but didn’t get to play second-seeded Madison East in the sectional title game was difficult, he said.
Robinson agreed, saying: “That was a real emotional roller coaster. It was devastating. It was just tough. You feel for the seniors.”
Madison East senior Keonte Jones, Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer, Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann and Stoughton senior Adam Hobson also were considered for All-Area player of the year.
Coach of the year
Robinson was named the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area boys basketball coach of the year after guiding the Lancers to the Big Eight title and a WIAA Division 1 sectional title berth. The Lancers were top-ranked part of the season and were No. 2 in the final AP regular-season poll.
Robinson, the Big Eight coach of the year, said he enjoyed coaching the team, which included seven seniors.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “It was fun. … I looked forward to going to practice. We were working toward a common goal and representing the community. We came to work every day. We had fun with it. We had goals and they worked toward those goals each and every day.”
La Follette, which was 23-1 overall this season, won 62 games the past three years and advanced to the sectional finals the past two years. One of the Lancers’ goals this season was to get beyond the sectional title game and qualify for the state tournament.
And a third meeting with Madison East — the teams split two regular-season games — was next up to decide that. Even if it had been played, crowd size would have been limited.
Robinson said public health comes first, but added: “That was the game the whole city wanted to see and be a part of. We had hoped we could get through that game to see who qualified for the Kohl Center.”
Others considered for the coaching honor were Lake Mills’ Steve Hicklin, Madison East’s Matt Miota, Waunakee’s Dana MacKenzie, Stoughton’s Nolan Weber and DeForest’s Craig Weisbrod.
