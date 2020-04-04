All-Area boys basketball player of the year Isaiah Stewart enjoys breakout season for Madison La Follette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isaiah Stewart evolved from a supporting role to a leading man during his high school basketball career.

As a senior, the 6-foot guard had a breakout season for Madison La Follette boys basketball team, which won the Big Eight Conference championship.

“I think so, and he would probably say the same thing (about enjoying a breakout year),” La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson said. “He has played in different roles for us and was effective and vital with whatever he was doing. You saw how talented he really is. He had a great year for him, for us and our team.”

Stewart was named a first-team all-conference selection and the Big Eight player of the year. He was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State choice in Division 1.

He was a second-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team after helping lead the Lancers (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to a No. 2 state ranking in Division 1 in the final AP poll and to a sectional final berth. That game against city rival Madison East wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Now, for his efforts, Stewart has been selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball player of the year.