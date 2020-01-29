Alan Buss takes over as Verona's interim boys basketball coach, replacing Ed Singleton

Former Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss is taking over on an interim basis as coach, replacing Ed Singleton, Wildcats athletic director Joel Zimba said.

Singleton, in his first year as the Wildcats' coach, confirmed in a text Tuesday night that he has stepped down as coach, but wasn't available then for further comment.

"Due to personal matters, the Verona Area High School basketball head coach, Ed Singleton, is resigning from his position," Zimba wrote in an email on Wednesday morning. "At this time, Alan Buss, our former head coach, will take over the head coaching role as the interim for the remainder of this season. No further decisions for the basketball program have been made beyond this school year."

The Wildcats are 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference. They began the season 2-2, but have lost nine games in a row.

Verona plays host to Middleton on Thursday night.

Verona hired Singleton last spring.