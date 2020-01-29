Alan Buss takes over as Verona's interim boys basketball coach, replacing Ed Singleton

Former Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss is taking over on an interim basis as coach, replacing Ed Singleton, Wildcats athletic director Joel Zimba said.
Singleton, in his first year as the Wildcats' coach, confirmed in a text Tuesday night that he has stepped down as coach, but wasn't available then for further comment.
"Due to personal matters, the Verona Area High School basketball head coach, Ed Singleton, is resigning from his position," Zimba wrote in an email on Wednesday morning. "At this time, Alan Buss, our former head coach, will take over the head coaching role as the interim for the remainder of this season. No further decisions for the basketball program have been made beyond this school year."
The Wildcats are 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference. They began the season 2-2, but have lost nine games in a row.
Verona plays host to Middleton on Thursday night.
Verona hired Singleton last spring.
Zimba is in his first school year as athletic director, replacing longtime athletic director Mark Kryka, who retired after last school year. Kryka currently is serving as a sub in the Middleton athletics department, helping Middleton athletic director Bob Joers, who is receiving treatments for pancreatic cancer.
Buss coached the Wildcats from 2001-17. He resigned as Verona head coach in April, 2017.
Singleton was a coach in the Madison La Follette basketball program, coaching the freshmen and helping with the varsity program, led by head coach Curtrel Robinson.
Singleton replaced Jevin Budde, who was 16-30 in two seasons at Verona prior to stepping down last March.
The Wildcats finished 7-16 last season, including 6-12 and in eighth place in the Big Eight. Fourth-seeded Sun Prairie defeated 13th-seeded Verona 50-38 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Sun Prairie wound up advancing to the Division 1 state title game, falling to Brookfield Central.
Verona was 9-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Eight (seventh place) in Budde’s first season in 2017-18.
Verona hired Budde as its boys basketball coach in May, 2017.
Budde had replaced Buss, who resigned in April, 2017. That school year, Buss was in a new position as an associate principal at Verona High School.