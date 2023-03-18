With the Pewaukee boys basketball team playing in the WIAA state tournament, Autumn Xiong has taken advantage of her opportunity.

The 16-year-old sophomore sang the national anthem before both of the Pirates games and delighted the Kohl Center crowd.

“It was really nerve-wracking but exciting and the crowd’s reaction left me speechless,” Xiong said after practicing for a week.

Xiong has been singing since the age of 2 and has always loved music.

She started performing the national anthem when she was in fifth grade at football games and sang at Pewaukee home games this season.

“I do a lot of musical theater so I’m in a lot of shows and performances, which helped me improve,” Xiong said.

Xiong said her performance Saturday during the Division 2 state championship was less nerve-wracking than Friday’s semifinal game. Her stellar pregame performance set the stage for Pewaukee’s 71-54 win over Whitnall.

The Pirates won their third straight state title behind 29 points from Iowa State commit and co-Mr. Basketball Milan Momcilovic.

"Turning over from last year to this year was my first time where you're getting that new crop of freshman and sophomore so I don't really know what to expect next year," Pewaukee coach David Burkemper, a former University of Wisconsin men's basketball player, said. "We're about trying to win state championships and I'd expect no different from our younger kids."

Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center