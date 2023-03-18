With the Pewaukee boys basketball team playing in the WIAA state tournament, Autumn Xiong has taken advantage of her opportunity.
The 16-year-old sophomore sang the national anthem before both of the Pirates games and delighted the Kohl Center crowd.
“It was really nerve-wracking but exciting and the crowd’s reaction left me speechless,” Xiong said after practicing for a week.
Xiong has been singing since the age of 2 and has always loved music.
She started performing the national anthem when she was in fifth grade at football games and sang at Pewaukee home games this season.
“I do a lot of musical theater so I’m in a lot of shows and performances, which helped me improve,” Xiong said.
Xiong said her performance Saturday during the Division 2 state championship was less nerve-wracking than Friday’s semifinal game. Her stellar pregame performance set the stage for Pewaukee’s 71-54 win over Whitnall.
The Pirates won their third straight state title behind 29 points from Iowa State commit and
co-Mr. Basketball Milan Momcilovic.
"Turning over from last year to this year was my first time where you're getting that new crop of freshman and sophomore so I don't really know what to expect next year,"
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper, a former University of Wisconsin men's basketball player, said. "We're about trying to win state championships and I'd expect no different from our younger kids."
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand during the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
