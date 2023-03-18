The Kenosha St. Joseph fan base saw the student section jumping, being loud and having fun while they cheered on the boys basketball program during Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 state championship game against Onalaska Luther.
The cheering and school spirit has been boosted all school year due to one kid: senior Eric Lamere.
“Eric is one of our biggest sports fanatics.” St. Joseph first-year athletic director Jenny Kenesie said. “He’s a senior as well. He’s a perfect fit for coming out to games and putting the armor on and leading our crowd.”
Lamere has been wearing a suit of armor of a silver helmet, shin guards and a chest plate with a “J” logo in the middle of it and a blue and yellow cape. Lamere said he hopes the next person to don the costume will see some upgrades because it is “a little broken, especially after all of its use this year.”
Lamere said the school used the mascot costume at a prep rally and talked to Kenesie at the beginning of the school year to start wearing it to sporting events because he “wanted to have fun and have everyone’s year be great.”
The Lancers finished 12-1 this past fall, losing to Darlington 20-7 in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal playoff game. During the basketball season, he tried to show up to as many games as possible as the Lancers went 19-11 and runner-up.
The Lancers lost 60-46 to the Knights.
Kenosha St. Joseph's Eric Lamere wears the Lancer mascot uniform during sporting events for his high school. He wears a suit of armor and a blue and yellow cape.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
“As soon as I saw it this year, it was definitely something we wanted to implement on gameday to help get our crowd rowdy and excited about all of our sporting events,” Kenesie said.
Lamere said being the mascot has the responsibilities of being excited, leading the student section in chants and getting everybody hyped up.
“With such a great student section, with such a great school, it’s been a really easy job,” he said.
However, with this being his senior season, Lamere said he will select the next student to wear the costume next season, and while he’s had several ask about it, he’s looking at just a handful of students who fit his qualifications.
“I know since we haven’t done it in the past, I really want to keep the trend going,” he said. “Pretty much anyone who’s excited, who’s a good St. Joe’s Lancer, I’m going to choose. I just haven’t chosen just yet.”
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) shoots the ball against Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic (22) in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Davion Hannah (25) shoots the ball against Pewaukee in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3) shoots the ball against Nicolet in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's David Bolden (3) celebrates in the second half against Pewaukee of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3), Karson Osterman (10) and Milan Momcilovic (22) react after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee celebrates during the game against Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Damon Landrum (15) celebrates during the game against Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski (25) dribbles the ball against Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) and David Bolden (3) in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Jack Lutz (3) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall celebrates after a shooting foul was called on La Crosse Central's Frankie Wilk (21) with less than a second left in the game in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central celebrate in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals against Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) dribbles the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Myles Herro (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine’s (1) blocks the shot of De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) is fouled by Kettle Moraine’s Will Stuckey (3) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Zach Kinziger (4) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball aagainst Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Jace Gilbert (24) drives the ball to the basket against Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah's Elliot Swanson (24) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Garrett Sexton (34) looks to pass the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Max Klesmit (5) dribbles the ball against Arrowhead in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah's Jackson Schlomann (2) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) is fouled by Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Brady Corso (12) celebrates after Neenah's Justin Janssen (22) took a charge against Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Alex Kramer (3) dribbles the ball against Neenah's Brady Corso (12) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!