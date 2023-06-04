Madison Memorial senior Braylen Blue didn’t set an exact date to make a destination decision on where he’d play NCAA Division I men’s basketball next season.

He wanted to sit back and make sure the team, coach and school he chose were committed to him not only as a player, but as a student as well.

The 6-foot-3 point guard, who returned home Friday morning from a two-day official visit at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, believes he’s found just that with the Red Flash.

Blue announced his verbal commitment to Saint Francis on Thursday via Twitter and will sign his letter of intent in the literature center of Madison Memorial High School at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

“I had a great experience there,” Blue said. “I’m glad I could get out there to meet the coaches and see the campus.”

Programs identified Blue early on as a prospect and 17 schools offered Blue according to his VerbalCommits profile. Washington and Arizona State of the Pac-12 offered but it was otherwise low- and mid-major interest. As is the case with recruiting, several of those offers were no longer committable because of coaching changes and other factors, Blue said.

In the case with Washington, Blue said he built a connection with assistant coach Dave Rice when the Huskies offered him. However, Rice stepped down from his position in April of 2021.

“He believed in me, but he hasn’t gotten a job since then,” Blue said.

Blue, who was named second team All-Big Eight Conference after his senior season in which he averaged 11 points per game, said he had offers from Oral Roberts and UW-Milwaukee. He took unofficial visits during his junior season.

“I was waiting for what I thought was the perfect fit,” Blue said. “I didn’t get to visit a lot of the schools that originally offered me because it was early and I didn’t want to use all my five official visits. I was waiting for those schools that really believed in me and had a vision for me to visit those schools.”

Blue said he was frustrated with the timing of his recruitment. He visited Tulane on an official in mid-April, but the Green Wave didn’t know if they would have a scholarship for him due to “transfer portal guys, declaring for the draft or coming back,” Blue said.

The transfer portal opened for men's basketball players on March 13 and was open for 60 days for players to be able to transfer with immediate eligibility. Other players could enter the NBA Draft but withdraw from that process while maintaining college eligibility.

Tulane signed three transfers and a 2023 point guard from Georgia in Mier Panoam, who committed April 29 and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 point guard in the class. Blue was not among the 65 point guards ranked.

“I definitely kept my mind open and didn’t want to rush into anything because there’s a lot of things you don’t know with the COVID-19 year, transfers and coaching changes,” Blue said. “So, I wanted to find a school that cares about developing players instead of only looking at the transfer portal.”

Blue said Saint Francis coach Rob Krimmel told him he could play both guard positions and create open shots for others. He also showed Blue some of his new team’s offenses and how he’d fit in.

“He’s very passionate about all of his players,” Blue said of Krimmel. “He doesn’t leave anybody behind. He wants everybody to be great as best as they can. He says he holds kids accountable, but it’s kind of like tough love at times. He cares a lot about his players and he wants what’s best for them.”

Krimmel has coached at his alma mater since 2012 and led the Red Flash to a 13-17 season last season. They won the Northeast Conference in 2019 and 2020 and earned a NIT berth in 2019.

Krimmel checked off a box for Blue when he made his college decision. Blue said the small campus had a family-type feel to it, making it possible to know all the professors and other students. Then the coaches showed they cared about their athletes as students.

After getting to know some of the members of the team, Blue said he felt like they cared about the team as a whole and weren’t selfish.

Check, check and check.

“I’m really happy with my decision,” Blue said. “It was probably my favorite visit so far that I’ve been on.”

After an amazing official visit I’m extremely honored and excited to announce my commitment to @RedFlashMBB. I can’t wait to join the Red Flash family! I’d like to thank my family and all of the coaches, trainers and mentors that have helped me along my journey#GoRedFlash 🔴⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bM14xfRl1u — Braylen Blue (@BraylenBlue) June 1, 2023

