8 things to know about the WIAA state boys basketball tournament

The five-division WIAA state boys basketball tournament returns to the Kohl Center on Thursday through Saturday after a two-year absence related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 tournament was canceled and the 2021 tournament was held in Oshkosh and La Crosse.

Also returning to the 106th tournament will be Marshall, which most recently made a state trip in 2012. Marshall will meet Manitowoc Roncalli in a Division 4 semifinal Thursday night.

For the first time, seeds were determined by a computer formula.

The tournament will open with Division 3 semifinals Thursday afternoon that include Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and standout Luke Haertle, who’s a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on for men’s basketball, playing Milwaukee St. Thomas More.

St. Thomas More, a top seed in its sectional, advanced in the postseason with three victories in three days after a judge ruled the school could play. The school had appealed a WIAA suspension and filed a lawsuit, following a fight that took place in its regional semifinal victory over Fuller Collegiate Academy of Milwaukee that led to the WIAA’s action.

Other highlights include Friday’s Division 5, 2 and 1 games featuring Division 5’s top-seeded Randolph, led by UW football preferred walk-on commit Travis Alvin — a 6-foot-6 forward averaging 18.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game — and Division 2’s top-seeded and defending champion Pewaukee, led by coach and former UW basketball player David Burkemper.

The final game Friday night will have Greater Metro Conference rivals Menomonee Falls and Brookfield Central meeting in a showcase of top players — notably Menomonee Falls senior and North Carolina commit Seth Trimble, teammate Steven Clay and Brookfield Central senior Andrew Rohde.

Clay has several NCAA Division I offers, including from Maryland, while Rohde is headed to St. Thomas (Minn.), which made the rare jump from Div. III to Div. I beginning with the 2021-22 season and competes in the Summit League.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per session for all seating purchased at the Kohl Center. Ticket windows are scheduled to be available one hour prior to the start of any session. Tickets are available online for $11 plus fees and online tickets are print-at-home, available at the will-call window or through mobile delivery.

The state tournament will be televised live on WKOW-TV (Ch. 27) in Madison. Also on WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, WYOW-TV in Eagle River, WMOW-TV in Crandon, WMLW-TV in Milwaukee and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The championships also will be streamed on the statewide network station websites.

The Magic of March app can be downloaded for live streaming video, scores and highlights about the WIAA State basketball tournaments.

Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. Masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated, according to a WIAA release.

Parking is available for a charge at various UW lots.

History lesson

The tournament, which started in 1916, was moved from the UW Field House to the Kohl Center in 1998.

In 2021, the tournament was held at the La Crosse Center (Divisions 2, 4 and 5) and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh (Divisions 1 and 3). Last year’s champions were Wauwatosa East (Division 1), Pewaukee (2), Racine St. Catherine’s (3), Oshkosh Lourdes (4) and Hustisford (5).

Randolph has won the most titles (10). Neenah has qualified for the most state tournaments (28).

Division 1 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: No. 1 Neenah (27-1) vs. Racine Case (22-6), 6:35 p.m.; No. 2 Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. No. 3 Brookfield Central (23-5), 8:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship is set for about 8:15 p.m., after the Division 2 title game.

The field: Neenah will make its membership-leading 28th appearance, qualifying for the first time since 2019. Fox Valley Association champion Neenah has three titles, the most recent in 1978. Southeast Conference champion Racine Case will make its eighth state appearance and first since 2005. The Eagles won the 1999 title. Menomonee Falls will make its state debut. The Phoenix are the Greater Metro champion. In its history, the village of Menomonee Falls once had two high schools – North and East. Brookfield Central, making a 12th trip, returns after winning the title over Sun Prairie in 2019. Brookfield Central, the Greater Metro runner-up, defeated Sun Prairie 72-61 in the sectional final.

Players to watch: Chevalier Emery Jr., 6-0, sr., G, Neenah (18.4 points per game); Terryon Brumby, 6-1, sr., G, Racine Case (18.6 ppg); Amari Jedkins, 6-8, sr., F, Racine Case (17.0 ppg, 9.1 rebounds per game); Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., G, Menomonee Falls (26.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Steven Clay, 6-5, sr., F, Menomonee Falls (19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Andrew Rohde, 6-7, sr., G, Brookfield Central (28.5 ppg).

Notable: Menomonee Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck and Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey each would have preferred that the conference foes weren’t meeting in the semifinals, but Wandrey said having two teams among the final four speaks volumes for the quality of the conference.

Quotable: Hallenbeck said Trimble, Menomonee Falls’ all-time leading scorer and assists leader, is an explosive player who “affects the game at every level. … I think he’s the best defensive basketball player in the state, if not one of the best.”

Division 2 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: No. 1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. No. 4 Ashwaubenon (24-4), 1:35 p.m.; No. 2 La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. No. 3 Salem Westosha Central (25-2), 3:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship is at 6:35 p.m.

The field: Pewaukee, back for a third time, won the title last year. Pewaukee, co-champion with Wisconsin Lutheran in the Woodland West, defeated Wisconsin Lutheran in the sectional final. Ashwaubenon will make its second appearance after playing in the 2006 tournament. Mississippi Valley Conference champion La Crosse Central, which will make its 19th appearance and most recent since 2019, has titles in 1925 and 2017. Westosha Central, the Southern Lakes champion, qualified for the second time, the other in 2018. The Falcons defeated Oregon 79-48 in the sectional final in Watertown.

Players to watch: Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, jr., W, Pewaukee (18.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Josh Terrian, 6-4, sr., W, Pewaukee (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Nick Janowski, 6-4, so., G, Pewaukee (16.7 ppg); Ashton Janowski, 6-2, sr., G, Pewaukee (15.8 ppg); Marcus Tomashek, 6-5, sr., F, Ashwaubenon (24.6 ppg); Devon Fielding, 6-2, sr., G, La Crosse Central (14.7 ppg); Jack Rose, 6-4, sr., G, Westosha Central (20.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg).

Notable: Momcilovic is receiving NCAA Division I offers, including from Minnesota and Marquette. Terrian is a Michigan Tech commit who’s a four-year varsity player, three-time all-conference pick and the program’s current all-time leading scorer.

Quotable: Pewaukee's Burkemper on whether he’s experiencing any nostalgia returning to the Kohl Center: “No, that was so long ago. I had my time. I know what it’s like to play on that floor in front of a crowd. I’m excited for them (his players).”

Division 3 breakdown

Thursday’s schedule: Top-seeded West Salem (26-1) vs. No. 4 Brillion (26-2), 1:35 p.m.; No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. No. 3 St. Thomas More (25-3), about 3:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship is at about 3 p.m., following the Division 4 title game.

The field: Coulee Conference champion West Salem will make its state debut. Brillion will make its fourth appearance. The Lions won the Division 3 title in 2012. Lake Country Lutheran, Division 3 runner-up last year, will make its second appearance. The Lightning, which won the Midwest Classic Conference, defeated Columbus 61-56 in the sectional final at Beaver Dam. Metro Classic Conference champion St. Thomas More also will make its WIAA state debut. The Cavaliers won the Class A title in 1988 in WISAA.

Players to watch: Carson Koepnick, 6-1, jr., G, West Salem (16.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Peter Lattos, 6-7, jr., F, West Salem (18.0, ppg, 8.2 rpg); Jeremy Lorenz, 6-8, jr., F, Brillion (19.8 ppg, 11.4 rpg); Luke Haertle, 6-4, sr., F, Lake Country Lutheran (22.8 ppg., 9.8 rpg); Amari McCottry, 6-5, so., F, St. Thomas More (23.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg).

Notable: St. Thomas More school president John Hoch, in his final season as coach, said the team has exceeded his expectations with a program-record 25 victories. After being reinstated to the tournament, Hoch said: “We played three very, very good teams in a row Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all with the chance to be eliminated if we weren’t successful. I’m really proud of how our guys came together and persevered through that.”

Quotable: Lake Country Lutheran coach Mark Newman on Haertle: “His leadership each year gets stronger and stronger. On the floor, he’s worked so hard — on his feet, his quickness. Defensively, we literally can put him on any player.”

Division 4 breakdown

Thursday’s schedule: No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-5) vs. No. 4 Cameron (19-7), 6:35 p.m.; No. 2 Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) vs. No. 3 Marshall (22-6), 8:15 p.m. Saturday’s championship is at about 1 p.m., following the Division 5 title game.

The field: Milwaukee Academy of Science will make its state debut. The Novas play an independent schedule without a conference affiliation. Cameron will make its third appearance, after trips in 2016 and 2017. Roncalli is back for the ninth time and first since 2019. The Eastern Wisconsin Conference Jets won a state title in 2018. Marshall will make its sixth trip and first since 2012. The Cardinals won the 2002 Division 3 championship. Marshall, which finished third in the Capitol South, defeated Onalaska Luther 64-45 in the sectional final Saturday in Baraboo.

Players to watch: Tayshawn Bridges, 6-2, so., G, Milwaukee Academy of Science (17.5 ppg); Nacir Beamon, 6-2, so., G, Milwaukee Academy of Science (15.0 ppg); Tyson Lucas, 6-0, so., G, Cameron (16.7 ppg); Luke Pautz, 6-4, sr., F, Roncalli (25.1 ppg, 11.4 rpg); Craig Ward, 6-2, sr., G, Marshall (22.8 ppg); Reid Truschinski, 6-5, sr., F, Marshall (15.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg).

Notable: Milwaukee Academy of Science has two freshman captains, Davion Hannah and Agape Keys Jr. “They are natural-born leaders,” Novas coach Agape Keys said.

Quotable: Marshall coach Dan Denniston on the Cardinals’ first trip to state in 10 years: “We are excited to be there with this group of kids. I’ve coached them since they were in kindergarten, with the exception of their freshman year. I think they have a really good chemistry and a really tight bond.”

Division 5 breakdown

Friday’s schedule: No. 1 Randolph (26-2) vs. No. 4 Gibraltar (19-10), 9:05 a.m.; No. 2 Bangor (24-4) vs. Hurley (24-4), 10:45 a.m. Saturday’s championship is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

The field: Randolph, which has the most state titles (10), will make its 16th appearance. The Rockets won the Division 5 championship in 2013, the team’s most recent appearance. Trailways West champion Randolph edged Cambria-Friesland 43-41 in overtime in the sectional final in Fond du Lac. Gibraltar will make its state debut. The Vikings finished fifth in the Packerland Conference and were a No. 5 seed. Scenic Bluffs winner Bangor will make its fourth appearance and return for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2018 and 2019 (winning the title in 2018). Bangor defeated Hazel Green Southwestern 79-74 in overtime in the sectional final, which included a disputed basket for Bangor that was allowed at the end of regulation that sent the game to overtime. Indianhead Conference champion Hurley will make its fifth trip and most recent since winning the one-division championship in 1949.

Players to watch: Sam Grieger, 6-4, sr., G, Randolph (21.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Travis Alvin, 6-6, sr., F, Randolph (18.0 ppg, 10.9 rpg); Sam Lindenberg, 6-2, sr., G, Gibraltar (20.4 ppg); Dustin McDonald, 6-0, jr., G, Bangor (17.6 ppg); Eli Talsma, 6-3, jr., G, Hurley (21.3 ppg).

Notable: Gibraltar coach Justin Burress, who told his team during the season that this would be his last year as coach, has a roster that includes 7-foot senior forward Trevor Ash (8.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and 6-7 junior forward Will Friedenfels (9.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg).

Quotable: Randolph coach Tyler Fischer’s team won the sectional title the same day the Randolph girls basketball team earned the Division 5 state title: “It’s been great. You couldn’t ask for a better March up here," Fischer said.

3-point challenge

The 3-point challenge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the Division 5 title game. A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 championships games is required to attend.

The top two players per division were selected based on the best 3-point field-goal percentage with a minimum of 75 regular-season attempts.

Those selected: Tim Franks (Mequon Homestead), Jack Jorgensen (De Pere), Severin Hilt (West Bend East), Joshua Knueppel (Wisconsin Lutheran), Cameron Pendleton (Waukesha Catholic Memorial), D.J. Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican), Cameron Martzke (Fall Creek), Ashe Oglesby (Racine Prairie School), Blake Jakobi (Marshfield Columbus Catholic) and Andrew Lau (Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran).

