4 things that stood out from Friday's boys basketball Badger Challenge

MOUNT HOREB — The boys basketball Badger Challenge opened Friday night with a tight game that had a postseason feel to it.

Senior guard Evan Miles scored 25 points as Oregon edged state-ranked DeForest 68-65 at Mount Horeb.

Oregon coach Chris Siebert said a game like that can prove beneficial later in the season.

“There are definitely a ton of learning moments in games that are close,” he said. “There were a lot of high-stress possessions. Tonight, there were a ton of teachable possessions. Every possession in the last 12-14 minutes was competitive. It felt like there was a lot of importance on it.”

In the nightcap, Stoughton pulled away in the second half and defeated Portage 77-60.

The Badger Challenge, which continues with six games Saturday, features matchups between teams from the Badger East and Badger West conferences based on where the teams currently are in the standings. The games count as a nonconference result.

Friday’s games had DeForest, the second seed from the Northeast Division, meeting Oregon, the second seed from the Southwest, and Portage, the top seed from the Northwest, facing Stoughton, the No. 1 seed from the Southeast.

DeForest was tied for seventh in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings, while Stoughton and Portage were among teams that also received votes in that division.

Here are four things that stood out:

Hot start

Miles set the offensive tone early, making two 3-pointers and scoring 10 of Oregon’s first 14 points. He had 14 of his 25 points in the first half when the Panthers (9-5) led 32-31 at halftime.

“He’s been so good for us as our point guard and defensive stalwart, stopping the ball, keeping the ball out of the lane and getting us into our offense,” Siebert said. “We asked him, with some of these guys being out, that he would have to up his 3-point volume.”

Miles made two free throws with 26.9 seconds remaining, giving Oregon a 66-63 lead. Senior guard Brody Hartig scored on a drive, rallying the Norskies within one with 4.8 seconds left.

Oregon senior Jack Rulseh, who finished with 12 points, made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left. The Panthers then withstood a final 3-point shot attempt by Norskies sophomore forward Jackson Accuardi — a shot that missed as the buzzer sounded.

Among those not playing in the game, the Panthers were without senior center Casey Schoenecker, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder who is sidelined for reasons Siebert declined to specify.

Rulseh and freshman Brayden Hermsdorf picked up the slack on the interior, while Miles and freshman Vaughn Karvala (15 points) led the offensive production.

“He’s really stepped up and is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Siebert said about Karvala.

Balanced attack

First-year coach Eric Stewart has a deep roster that has helped DeForest (10-4) start strong this season.

The Norskies’ top scorers this season, Hartig and the 6-foot-7 Accuardi, again were productive. Accuardi and 6-4 senior forward James Hodge scored 14 points apiece and Hartig added 12 against Oregon.

Junior guard Tate Engeseth came off the bench and scored seven points during a 9-0 run that rallied the Norskies from a six-point first-half deficit.

“Games like this certainly will make us better, even though we didn’t come out on the right side,” Stewart said. “Oregon is a very well-coached team. Chris does a nice job with them. They are physical and we have to learn to match their intensity in a game like that. So, it’s always good to play tight games like that in the midst of the season, before we get to crunch time at the end of February and in March.”

Senior guard Mason Keyes, the Norskies’ quarterback during football season who’s verbally committed to Minnesota-Duluth for football, normally starts and plays considerable minutes. But he didn’t play Friday. Stewart said Keyes has been sidelined with a rib injury and the Norskies hope Keyes will return in the next one to two weeks.

Getting after it

Stoughton coach Nolan Weber, whose team led 38-29 at halftime, challenged the Vikings (11-3) to increase their physicality.

The youthful Vikings did that, scoring the first seven points in the first 2 minutes, 17 seconds after halftime and opening a 16-point lead.

“That’s been our biggest problem,” Weber said about letting teams get back into games. “Tonight, I really challenged them to put them away and, `Let’s try to push that lead on them.’ We made shots and got stops on defense, as well.”

Stoughton had good scoring balance while winning for the seventh time in eight games. Junior guard Ty Fernholz scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half. He made five 3-pointers, including four in the second half.

Junior Sawyer Schipper added 17 points, 12 in the first half, and 6-3 sophomore Jay Johnson contributed 14 points.

“That’s been a big step for us,” Weber said. “Last year, we weren’t very balanced. It’s nice to have guys who have more skill, can score it and can do multiple things. We are really young. … We feel good about the future and what we can be. I think there’s a big ceiling for us to grow even within the season.”

Reichhoff shines

Senior guard Kyan Reichhoff, who entered the game averaging 21.3 points, continued his hot scoring.

The 6-4 Reichhoff poured in 32 points, including 20 in the first half, for the Warriors (8-3).

But Portage coach Darrin Berger said Stoughton’s man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone defenses otherwise disrupted Portage’s offense. Only junior Anton Kilde also scored in double figures (10 points) for the Warriors.

“Stoughton definitely took us out of our rhythm on both sides,” Berger said. “On offense, we just didn’t have quite the balance we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, Stoughton’s screening and physicality on offense led to open shots for the Vikings against Portage’s defense.

“They are a good team, (with) good athletes,” Berger said. “The things that I thought really stood out were how physical they were and how well they screened us — with their use of ball screens, flare screens, down screens and back screens. Just big kids and physical screens and they get their shooters open. And that gave us trouble.”