3 things we learned about high school boys basketball

The DeForest boys basketball team won the Badger East Conference title game and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals last season, led by longtime coach Craig Weisbrod and then-senior guard Max Weisbrod.

After the season, Craig Weisbrod stepped down and Eric Stewart was named as his replacement.

Stewart, a DeForest graduate who played basketball under Weisbrod during high school, had been a Norskies assistant the previous four years.

So far, Stewart has enjoyed his experience as the coach, particularly the strategic elements.

“There’s been a lot of learning along the road, every week and every day,” Stewart said. “It’s been a blast. It’s a great group of guys and a good group of coaches to be around. It’s fun. … Basketball is a game of chess, not checkers. So, it’s fun to figure that all out."

This year’s team has demonstrated good offensive balance, led by seniors Brody Hartig, Alex Van Ooyen and Mason Keyes (bothered by an injury recently) and 6-foot-7 sophomore Jackson Accuardi.

“We are deep,” Stewart said. “We have a lot of guys who can step up.”

The Norskies (10-5 overall, 6-2 Badger East) won their first eight games and started 10-2. But DeForest, chasing league leader Waunakee, now has lost three consecutive games — to Stevens Point, Oregon and Milton (67-59 in overtime Friday).

"Every game going forward will be a good measuring stick for us," Stewart said.

The host Norskies’ loss to Milton was an emotional game for the Red Hawks after the passing of Dennis Campion, father of former Milton standout Jack Campion. A moment of silence was held.

Bright present, future

Stoughton coach Nolan Weber likes the Vikings’ roster. But the Vikings are young and that can lead to inconsistency.

“We are really young,” Weber said. “We only have one senior who plays significant minutes. ... We are young; we don’t always feel good about us now. But we feel good about what we can be.

“I think there is a big ceiling for us to grow even within the season. So we are pretty happy where things are right now. I don’t like to talk about next year, but next year there is a lot of program potential.”

Juniors Ty Fernholz and Sawyer Schipper lead the Vikings’ scoring. The roster also features senior Mason Marggi, junior Ben Harman, sophomores Jay Johnson, Carter Sullivan, Mason Richter and LeShawn Brown and freshman Jacob Hibner.

Stoughton had won seven of eight games, which helped the Vikings earn a No. 10 ranking in Division 2 in last week’s Associated Press state poll. But Stoughton (11-4, 5-3 Badger East) dropped a 59-49 decision Friday at Beaver Dam, with DeForest looming Tuesday.

You can’t teach height

On a varsity roster listing 19 players, undefeated Middleton has nine players 6 foot 5 or taller.

That includes its top scorers — 6-foot-6 senior Gavyn Hurley, 6-10 sophomore Will Garlock, 6-6 senior Owen Cooney, 6-6 senior Kaden Fosdick and 6-6 senior Will Comerford.

“They are good,” Verona coach Curtrel Robinson said. “They run their stuff. Their length really bothers you.”

Middleton (16-0, 13-0 Big Eight Conference), second in Division 1 in the AP poll and off to its best start in program history (according to Middleton athletics), has a four-game lead over Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie West.

Hurley had 19 points in a 67-45 victory over Madison East 67-45 Saturday.