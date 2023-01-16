3 things we learned about high school boys basketball teams last week

McFarland boys basketball coach Jeff Meinholdt anticipated good things for his team this season.

The Spartans had experience and athleticism and figured to be a top contender in the Rock Valley Conference.

So far, Meinholdt’s expectations have been realized.

McFarland is 8-0 in conference play and stands atop the Rock Valley standings after defeating Beloit Turner 73-59 last Thursday.

Aidan Chislom, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, poured in 28 points, while senior guard Deven Kulp and senior forward Dadon Gillen added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for McFarland (9-2 overall) against Turner, a top challenger along with Edgerton.

“We have a pretty veteran group,” Meinholdt said. “All five starters are back from last season, including our `Big Three’ – Aidan Chislom, Deven Kulp and Dadon Gillen, our guys who keep our team going. They are having good years so far.”

Junior guard Andrew Kelley, senior guard Kyle Kussow and junior guard Kaden Meinholdt, the coach’s son, add to the Spartans’ firepower.

Sharpshooter Kulp made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Gillen added 23 points in McFarland’s 104-44 victory Jan. 6 at Whitewater.

Gillen also is a standout in football and baseball, while Kelley played football and excels as a sprinter in boys track and field — just two examples of players on the team who compete in more than one sport.

“It’s good to have these multi-sport athletes,” Jeff Meinholdt said. “We really like our group. This is one of the most athletic teams I’ve had in my 17 years. We like to get up and down the court. It’s a fun group. They are very coachable. They adjust well on the fly, which is good.”

McFarland's results in nonconference games will be important when WIAA playoff seeds are determined. The Spartans edged Mount Horeb 67-65 Saturday after losing to Stoughton and Sauk Prairie.

Earning the edge

Waunakee gained the upper hand in the Badger East Conference last week, edging rival DeForest 58-55 in a first-place showdown Tuesday.

Keaton Frisch, a 6-7 junior, made five 3-pointers and led the way with 25 points. He made four 3-point shots in the first half when Waunakee took a 32-26 halftime lead.

Coach Dana MacKenzie’s team (9-4) then continued its rugged nonconference schedule. The Warriors fell to Onalaska at the Midwest Players Classic on Friday night at the La Crosse Center, prior to claiming a 68-59 victory over St. Cloud Tech (Minn.) on Saturday.

Sophomore Eli Selk and junior Jake Bova each scored 15 points and Frisch contributed 14 Saturday.

Building a cushion

Middleton, third in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, came out of the Big Eight Conference’s Martin Luther King Jr. showcase Saturday with a commanding lead in the league standings.

Host Middleton (11-0 overall, 9-0 Big Eight) defeated Verona 71-53 and now holds a three-game lead. There is a logjam of teams in second place — Janesville Craig, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison East.

Craig defeated Madison East 69-62 Saturday, Sun Prairie West topped La Follette 78-69 and Madison Memorial defeated Sun Prairie East 49-43.

Photos: Action from Saturday's girls basketball Badger Challenge