3 things we learned about high school boys basketball teams last week

Monona Grove boys basketball coach Dan Zweifel savors the relationships he’s developed throughout the years.

There have been many — students, players, coaching and teaching colleagues, athletic directors, media and parents — in 27 years coaching the Silver Eagles.

Recently, Zweifel surpassed 600 games coached since taking over the Monona Grove program in 1996. He’s now 321-281 after Monona Grove, led by junior Isaiah Erb’s career-high 24 points, defeated host West Bend West 77-56 on Saturday.

“I think it’s a test of time,” said Zweifel, 52, a 1988 Monona Grove graduate who reached the 600-game milestone during a victory over Waukesha West on Dec. 28. “There are not a lot of coaches who are coaching that long anymore. I’m really proud of that accomplishment. … We’ve had a lot of success. I’ve met a lot of people and coached hundreds and hundreds of kids.”

The current roster includes sophomore center AJ Nelson, the fifth player from the same family (parents are Mark and Kim), said Zweifel, who's going strong.

“I’ve still got a few more (seasons) in me yet,” he said.

Zweifel — the third Monona Grove boys coach in program history, following late coaches Frank Hlavac and John Verhelst — is looking forward to Saturday’s home game against Green Bay East and a 25-year reunion of the Silver Eagles’ 1998 team that reached the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals in the first year the tournament was played at the Kohl Center.

Monona Grove improved to 7-3 Saturday, topping last year’s six-win total.

“Last year was a struggle,” Zweifel said. “We aren’t very tall, but we are a little more competitive and shoot the ball a little better. Eleven of the 14 players are football players. I always feel when you have football players, you play tougher on defense and rebound better.”

Rising to the occasion

When Mount Horeb defeated Burlington 58-49 in a nonconference game Saturday, it was the Vikings’ third victory over a team ranked in the top five in Division 2 at the time. Coach Todd Nesheim’s team earlier topped Onalaska and Stoughton.

Josh Manchester, a 6-foot-2 freshman, led Mount Horeb (8-3) with 26 points against previously undefeated Burlington (then-No. 4 in last week’s WisSports coaches’ poll).

Manchester, averaging 18.3 points per game, scored 40 points in a 74-59 victory over Winona (Minn.) on Dec. 28.

Leading the pack

Undefeated Middleton (9-0, 7-0 Big Eight Conference), ranked third in Division 1 last week, claimed the driver’s seat in the Big Eight with league victories over Madison La Follette and Beloit Memorial.

Winona State commit Gavyn Hurley scored 16 points and Will Comerford had 15 points for coach Kevin Bavery’s team in the 64-55 victory Wednesday over second-place and then-No. 8 La Follette.

DeForest, under the direction of first-year coach Eric Stewart and sparked by top scorers Brody Hartig and Jackson Accuardi, won its first eight games prior to falling to Kettle Moraine 56-51 Saturday. Badger East leaders DeForest, No. 9 in Division 2 last week, and Waunakee meet Tuesday night in Waunakee.

Photos: Middleton boys basketball visits Stoughton