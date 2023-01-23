3 things we learned about area high school boys basketball teams

The games were coming so frequently Verona boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson felt like his team was playing an NBA schedule.

The Wildcats had five games in 10 days, including a trip to Madison La Follette, where Robinson had coached since 2014 prior to becoming Verona’s coach this season.

After enduring what Robinson described as a “rough patch,” Verona snapped a three-game losing streak and got back on track with victories over Janesville Parker on Friday and Madison West on Saturday.

Robinson said he likes the direction the Wildcats (8-6, 6-5 Big Eight Conference) are moving.

“I definitely think we can be in the top echelon of the conference,” he said. “I think the next month will get us going that way. I think we can go toe to toe with the other teams.”

He said the team has been responsive to the staff's coaching.

Andrew Murphy, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who’s the son of Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, has been leading Verona’s offense. Guard Finley Deischer is a senior leader and sophomore Tre Poteat brings tenacity, Robinson said. Senior Gavin Farrell adds firepower after just returning from a collarbone injury.

Poteat’s putback in the final seconds sent Verona’s game against Parker into overtime — adding to two other buzzer-beaters he’s had this season. Poteat’s father, Hank Poteat, was a University of Wisconsin football assistant who recently was hired as Iowa State cornerbacks coach. Despite that news, Robinson said he anticipates Tre Poteat continuing to play basketball this season at Verona.

Undefeated Middleton, second in Division 1 in last week’s Associated Press poll, has an 11-0 conference record and a three-game lead over second-place La Follette. Sun Prairie West, Madison Memorial, Janesville Craig, Madison East and Verona then are tightly bunched in the standings.

The Wildcats lost to Madison East, Middleton and La Follette prior to last weekend’s two victories. Robinson called returning to La Follette a unique and fun situation, though adding, “Once we get through the pregame, it’s competition and it’s time to play.”

Starting strong

Reggie Patterson, the former Verona coach, is in his first season as Madison Edgewood boys basketball coach.

The Crusaders (9-5, 5-2 Badger West), led by seniors Al Deang and Lucas Shulla Cose, turned in a good performance during a 73-69 double-overtime loss to Waunakee at the Badger Conference Challenge on Saturday night in Mount Horeb.

Patterson replaced longtime Crusaders boys basketball coach and athletic director Chris Zwettler, who retired.

“I love it,” Patterson said. “It’s a blessing. I have a really good ballclub. Coach (Zwettler) did a really good job here.”

Young guns

Sun Prairie West, in its first season as a program, received big contributions from young players in its 85-71 victory over Beloit Memorial on Friday.

Sophomore Chris Davis Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and sophomore Tyler Haney had a career-best 24 points for the Wolves (9-4, 8-4 Big Eight).

Davis Jr. is averaging 22.0 points a game, and is complemented by senior Darius Chestnut (15.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game), Haney (10.3 points) and junior Ean Ackley (8.3 points, 12.1 rebounds).

