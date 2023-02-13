As a 1998 Madison Abundant Life graduate, Mike Thies relishes the hats he wears at the high school of 119 students.

He’s in his fourth year at the school — his fourth as boys basketball coach and third as athletic director.

“I love it,” Thies, 43, said. “It’s cool to be back at the school. I’m so proud of the guys, so proud of their character.”

The Abundant Life/St. Ambrose team (13-6, 5-2 Trailways South Conference) is seeking to top last year’s 16-9 season, which was the best since Thies’ senior season in 1997-98 when the team won 17 games. The program was 0-23 five years ago and 1-22 four years ago.

“It’s been a historic run the last couple years," Thies said.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose has six players scoring 8 to 11 points per game — including twin sophomore guards Jonah Koon (11.0 points) and Jacob Koon (10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals).

Senior forward Jon Loomans averages 9.7 points, while 6-foot-4 junior Jimmitrius Davison totals 9.4 points and 3.3 blocks (and was eighth in the state in blocked shots as of Sunday, according to WisSports.net).

“We have a lot of speed,” Thies said. “Offensively, we are difficult to game plan for: 'What do you focus on or who do you put your best defender on?’”

Jacob Koon had 14 points as the Challengers defeated Rio 57-41 in a nonconference game Feb. 6.

A conference game Thursday at Williams Bay was postponed due to snowy weather. It was the third time a game between the teams was postponed this season. Those two second-place teams still have two league games to play against each other while they pursue conference leader Deerfield.

Then it will be on to the WIAA Division 5 postseason.

“We have a chance to make a deep run,” said Thies, a doctor of chiropractic.

Thies said Abundant Life and St. Ambrose won’t be a co-op in boys basketball next season and will have separate programs. This season the combined program, which has one St. Ambrose player on varsity, has 46 players. That includes three junior varsity teams, one made up of St. Ambrose players.

Warriors in charge

Waunakee is on a tear.

The Warriors, who started the season 2-3, won their ninth consecutive game and improved to 17-4 with a 74-37 victory over Portage on Saturday.

In a key Badger East Conference game Friday, Waunakee junior guard Jake Bova scored 20 points and senior guard Devin Johnson added 17 as the Warriors maintained control of the league lead with a 71-67 victory over host Stoughton.

Ty Fernholz scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half for Stoughton. He made five 3-pointers, four in the second half.

Madison Country Day names coach

Madison Country Day named Ed Singleton II as its boys interim coach for the rest of this season, Country Day athletic director Annie Gravel confirmed Thursday.

Singleton was a boys basketball assistant at Country Day and has local high school and AAU coaching experience, including serving a stint as Verona boys basketball coach.

He replaced Brian Lutz. Gravel said she couldn’t comment on personnel matters when asked about the reason for the change.

Rocco Jones scored 18 points, but Country Day (1-19, 0-9 Trailways South) dropped a 56-43 nonconference decision to Black Hawk on Saturday.

